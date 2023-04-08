Inside France: Playboy photoshoots, funding probes and romanticising the mob

Advertisement

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

Fille de lapin?

We're moving on from violence to sex this week in France - after several weeks dominated by violent protests over pension reforms, this week headlines were taken up by a government minister's Playboy photoshoot.

On vous dévoile la séance photo de Marlène Schiappa dans Playboy 👇 pic.twitter.com/JEw04I7Lum — BFMTV (@BFMTV) April 4, 2023

The (fully clothed) pictures of social security minister Marlene Schiappa have provoked quite a reaction, with even the Prime Minister apparently taking the time to phone Schiappa to tell her that her appearance was "not at all appropriate".

Surprising, you might think, for a country that has an international reputation as an 'anything goes' kind of place when it comes to sex.

Fake news

It was perhaps this reputation that led to so many anglophone tweeters falling for the below faked image of the magazine's cover. Even if you ignore the shoddy Photoshop job, the clue here is '49.3' scrawled across her boob - that's a reference to Article 49.3, the highly controversial constitutional tool that the government used to ram through it's unpopular pension reforms without a parliamentary vote.

Distractions

In fact it's been quite a week for high-profile magazine appearances from politicians - Emmanuel Macron, who rarely gives interviews, spoke to the children's magazine Pif while Olivier Dussopt (public face of the much-hated pension reform) chose to come out as gay in an interview with Tetu magazine.

While this is obviously something to celebrate for him (and makes him the fourth out gay minister in what must be one of France's most gay-friendly governments ever) it's hard to avoid a cynical reaction that this media flurry is an attempt by the government to distract from the continuing anger over pension reform and its own 'undemocratic' behaviour over the reform.

In Schiappa's case, she's also facing investigation over handling of the Marianne fund, which is intended to fund groups combating extremism and radicalisation, dating back to her days as the citizenship minister.

Charred piece of history

Speaking of that anger, you may remember the dramatic scenes from Bordeaux, where protesters set fire to the doors of the town hall.

⚠️❗️Des manifestants ont incendié la façade du bâtiment de la mairie de Bordeaux 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CAA4ox9oTv — 🇫🇷Cassies Lola (@CassiesLola) March 26, 2023

The fire was quickly extinguished and didn't damage the building, but the doors were left badly charred.

Now the city's mayor - a Green politician who also sounds like a remarkably forgiving guy - is leading a public debate on what to do with the doors - restore them leaving the charred patches visible as a souvenir or replace them and put the burned ones in the town museum? The burned doors are, argues mayor Pierre Hurmic, "part of the citizens' history of Bordeaux".

It's been said before that France is a country that romanticises the mob . . .

Childish giggle of the week

Is it sophisticated humour to laugh at foreign names that sound rude in English? No, it is not. But no-one has ever accused us at The Local of being sophisticated, so here are some of France's funniest place names, from Anus to Bitche to Misery.

Podcast

