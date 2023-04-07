Why summer 2023 could be a good time to buy property in France

Advertisement

A new report from Banque de France predicts that the property market in France in summer 2023 will be as flat as it was in 2020 - the pandemic year when for obvious reasons few people were moving house - due to a combination of stagnating property prices and rising interest rates.

This sounds like bad news - and clearly it is if you're looking to sell your property.

Likewise, the rising interest rates mean it will be more difficult to get a French mortgage, which is further depressing the market. Rates are rising from around one percent last year and are predicted to hit four percent in the summer - which can make a big difference to your monthly mortgage repayments.

If, however, you are looking to buy and you're either a cash buyer or you already have financing in place, then the stagnating market means that there are bargains to be had.

The biggest price falls are being seen in the big cities, and even Paris, which has for years seen ever-climbing prices, has registered a fall of 1.5 percent.

But it's not just Paris, prices have fallen by 3.3 percent in Lyon, 2 percent in Toulouse, 1.8 percent in Marseille and 1.3 percent in Bordeaux. Only Nice, Lille and Strasbourg resisted this trend, with all three showing a very slight increase in prices.

Outside the cities, prices have tended to plateau rather than fall, however you may still be able to find a bargain, especially if the property has been on the market for some time when the seller may accept a reduced offer.

Since April 1st, sellers of properties with the lowest energy ratings - F and G - are obliged to conduct a full energy audit when selling their property - which is another thing you can use to negotiate the price down if you are buying an older property with a low energy efficiency rating.

