PODCAST: Is now the time to buy property in France, a minister's Playboy scandal and how dangerous is Marseille?

Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France editor Emma Pearson and journalist Genevieve Mansfield for a look at French news and talking points.

After three people died in separate shooting incidents related to drug trafficking in Marseille in recent days, the Talking France team takes a look at how dangerous the southern port city actually is, particularly when compared to other cities both outside of and inside France, and some advice for tourists.

You can find the Talking France podcast on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen on the link below.

One of France's ministers made headlines recently after she chose to appear on the cover of Playboy magazine - Marlene Schiappa has gathered quite a lot of criticism for this choice, which has had more to do with her decision to keep her clothes on, rather than off. And we also look into the groundbreaking law that was introduced by Schiappa's ministry in 2018 to outlaw public sexual harassment, and how it has become more strict this month.

From Playboy to politics, The Local's team also offers the latest forecast for strike action in France, as the pension battle rages on.

And as property prices start to fall, we'll get into all of the steps that go into buying property in France and some tricky ways the process might be different than in other countries.

Finally, we’re sharing some of our best suggestions for how to enjoy Easter in France - where to go, what to see and how you can expect the French people around you to celebrate the upcoming holiday.

You can find the whole Talking France back catalogue of podcasts here