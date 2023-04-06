France's TotalEnergies to extend fuel price cap to all fuels

Advertisement

Oil and gas giant TotalEnergies said in a statement on Thursday that it would extend its price cap to include Excellium diesel or premium unleaded (sans plomb 98) fuels as well.

The fuel cap in its original form, which is set to run until the end of 2023 and was first announced in February, offers a price cap of €1.99 per litre on SP95 and diesel at TotalEnergies fuel stations. It was put in place at all of TotalEnergies' 3,400 stations across the country, as well as at Access and Elan stations.

Starting on Friday, the price cap will also be applied to SP98 and Excellium as well. Similar to the fuel subsidy offered by TotalEnergies between September and December of 2022, it will simply be made available at the pump - meaning it is not means-tested.

The group said this extension will be temporary, "until the fuel stations no longer have supply difficulties". The price cap in its original form is set to remain in place until the end of 2023.

Fuel stations across France have experienced shortages in recent weeks due to blockades at oil refineries and depots, as workers strike against pension reform.

As of Thursday, about 7.3 percent fuel stations across France were short at least one type of fuel. Certain geographic areas have been more impacted than others - for instance, in the Paris region, 27 percent of stations in the region were missing at least one type of fuel on Thursday. You can find more information about fuel shortages in France HERE.

TotalEnergies announced the price cap in February after amassing a record €19 billion net profit for 2022.