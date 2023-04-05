Paris taxi driver accused of €62,000 tourist swindle

Advertisement

A taxi driver is due in court accused of swindling dozens of tourists in Paris out of thousands of euros in order to feed a gambling habit.

Investigators have alleged that the 30-year-old driver, who lives in Hauts-de-Seine, made some €62,000 at the expense of innocent tourists - many of them foreigners - between November 2022 and March 2023.

He has been accused of swindling 71 different tourists out of their money by hiding the sum he had inputted into a payment terminal, then pretending that the contactless payment system had failed so they would have to enter their PIN.

READ ALSO Paris tourist says trip ruined by '€890 taxi fare'

Numerous victims did not come forward, police said, because they did not learn they had been duped out of hundreds of euros until they got home.

Advertisement

Le Parisien reports that he was caught after he had charged a Spanish family €1,540 in January for a trip in the capital that should have cost them just €15.40.

Realising they had been the victims of a crime, the family filed a complaint with police, who were able to trace the driver to a tabac that he visited. From there, they tracked him to a gambling establishment. He was arrested in March, after police had built a case, and had contacted a number of alleged victims.

READ ALSO What you need to know about taking a taxi in Paris

The case has been referred to the tribunal de Paris.

During their investigations, police also discovered that the driver had applied for a new driving licence after being suspended from driving in 2020.