MAP: The cheapest and most expensive places to buy food in France

The overall inflation rate in France was 5.6 percent in March - but food inflation (ie the price of buying groceries) is much higher, up 15.8 percent year-on-year, figures from national statistics agency Insee reveal.

Prices of fresh food products in France are 16.6 percent higher than they were a year ago, compared to 15 percent higher in February, while other food products are 15.6 percent more expensive than they were in March 2022 (compared to 14.8 percent higher February to February).

Last month, France’s finance minister, Bruno Le Maire announced the anti-inflation plan to help consumers with the cost of groceries after the government created agreements with supermarkets to set “the lowest possible prices on a number of everyday goods”.

The scheme – which will last until June – involves supermarkets applying special discounts to hundreds of everyday items, and agreeing to take a cut in profits for a period of one quarter. The operation is expected to cost “several hundred million euros”, Le Maire said at the time.

Food inflation is not consistent across France, with local rates varying from département to département. A joint ongoing study by news outlets franceinfo and France Bleu found that Parisians are paying the highest premium for their food, while those in the Vendée pay the least.

According to the regular study by market researcher Nielsen IQ, the price of a basket of 37 commonly purchased items - including flour, sugar, bread, spaghetti, tuna, rice, olive oil, UHT milk, eggs, yoghurt, frozen burgers and shower gel is rising at a rapid yet uneven rate across France.

Paris, Marseille, Lyon and the southeast show the biggest annual rises in food costs, while prices in the west of the country are rising more slowly.

Here, then, are the 10 départements in France where the food prices index is highest compared to the national average (set at 100).

1 Paris 120

2 Hauts-de-Seine 113.3

3 Val-de-Marne 110

4 Alpes-Maritimes 108.4

5 Seine-Saint-Denis 108.1

6 Bouches-du-Rhône 107.5

7 Rhône 106.5

8 Yvelines 105.5

9 Var 105.5

10 Hautes-Alpes 105

And, here are the 10 départements in France with the lowest food prices index.

1 Vendée 94.5

2 Mayenne 95

3 Loire-Atlantique 96

4 Ile-et-Vilaine 96.4

5 Charente-Maritime 96.6

6 Sarthe 96.7

7 Haut-Rhin 96.9

8 Loir-et-Cher 97

9 Maine-et-Loire 97

10 Landes 97

The reasons for the higher prices in some parts of France? Location, location, location, according to NielsenIQ.

Stores in major cities, such as Paris, Lyon or Marseille have higher costs, such as rents, which are passed on to the consumer, while transporting goods to mountainous Alpine areas is logistically more expensive - which is reflected in prices on the shelves.

Over in the west of the country, historical “aggressive [policies] on prices” were the reason the rise in the cost of the same basket of goods was lower than elsewhere in France, a NielsenIQ spokesperson explained to Franceinfo.

NielsenIQ said it expected food inflation rates to drop below double figures in mid-2023. But it is important to remember that does not mean prices will fall - just that they will go up more slowly.