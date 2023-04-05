French Word of the Day: Francilien

Advertisement

Why do I need to know francilien?

Because it might seem like this French term could be used to refer to anyone living in France, but it is not so widely applied.

What does it mean?

Francilien – roughly pronounced frahn-sil-ee-ehn – might sound like the regional train network, the Transilien; it is not related to rail travel. In reality, Francilien (or Francilienne for women) refers to someone who lives in the Paris region, Île-de-France.

It was first invented by a Francilien, Michel Giraud, who wrote a book titled “L'Île-de-France, région capitale” in 1986.

Anyone - whether they live inside the city of Paris, or in its surrounding suburbs - can be described using this neutral term. In writing, some organisations capitalise the word, while others don't.

If you live within the city of Paris you are of course a Parisien or Parisienne as well as a Francilien/Francilienne. All these terms refer simply to where you live, not where you were born, so foreigners living in Paris or Île-de-France are included.

If you live just outside the city of Paris, you might also be described as a banlieusard (a person from the suburbs). Beware using this one though - it can have a bit of a negative, pejorative connotation.

Use it like this

Notre famille est francilienne depuis plusieurs générations. – Our family has been living in the Paris region for generations.

Tous les Franciliens évitent Paris au mois d'août. Ils partent en vacances à la campagne. – All of the people from the Paris region avoid the city of Paris during the month of August. They leave for holidays in the countryside.