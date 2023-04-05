France arrests teenager suspected of terror attack plan

Advertisement

The DGSI intelligence service became aware of the teenager because "he was clearly convinced by the theories of Islamic State", the source said.

The teen was apprehended in the early hours of Tuesday in his home in Rosenau, a village of 2,400 inhabitants in the east of the country.

"He was determined to make explosive devices," the source said.

The ongoing investigation had shown that the teenager had already made some such devices, it said.

Investigators were now trying to establish whether there was a concrete attack plan and if so, how advanced it was.

The Le Parisien daily said anti-terror judges had opened a preliminary investigation into a possible "terrorist conspiracy".