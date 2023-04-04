Paris waste collectors announce new strikes just as streets begin to clear

Advertisement

With waste collection services returning to normal and the piles of waste that have blighted the capital's streets receding, the CGT union representing waste workers announced new plans to strike.

The new strike notice was "renewable" - meaning it will function on a rolling basis, similar to previous waste collection strikes - and it will begin on Thursday, April 13th, the day before France's constitutional council is set to render its decision on pension reform.

In a letter to Paris' Mayor Anne Hidalgo, the CGT union also called on waste collection workers to "actively and massively participate in cross-sector strike days to come, particularly that of April 6th (Thursday)", according to French daily Le Parisien.

As of Monday, five days after the original strike notice was lifted, most of the lingering rubbish and trash on the capital's streets had been collected.

"[Waste collection] is gradually returning to normal", Paris' town hall had said on Twitter on Monday.

The town hall also specified that selective collection (recycling in yellow bins) had also resumed operations on Monday.

As of Sunday, local authorities said that there were approximately 650 tonnes of uncollected trash left on Paris' streets - a significant reduction from the over 10,000 tonnes that were present on March 24th.

Despite refuse collection resuming, some waste treatment centres - such as the Issy-les-Moulineaux centre - near the capital remained occasionally inaccessible, as some protesters have continued to engage in spontaneous actions to block the sites, according to reporting by AFP.

The CGT union, which represents the majority of public waste workers in Paris, originally decided to lift their call for strike action on March 29th. Prior to this decision, local authorities had also requisitioned some waste collection employees - forcing striking workers back to work in order to provide a minimal level of service in the capital.

French unions have called for another day of walkouts and protests on Thursday, a few days before France's constitutional council is expected to render its final decision on pension reform.