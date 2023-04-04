French Word of the Day: Zappé

Advertisement

Why do I need to know zappé?

Because your friend might tell you this is why they missed your dinner reservation.

What does it mean?

Zappé – roughly pronounced zah-pay – translates precisely to zapped. As you may have guessed, it comes from the English word ‘to zap’

It is a handy French slang term to mean “forgot” or “spaced out”.

You can use it in plenty of different situations - whether you accidentally forgot to bring your passport with you to the car rental agency, or if you missed an exit while driving.

If you speak to older French people, they may have used this anglicism differently in the 1980s, when zappé was mostly used to describe switching the television channel with a remote control. In fact, the remote control itself was colloquially referred to as a ‘zappeur’.

These days, you are most likely to hear it used in casual settings when someone wants to reference their own forgetfulness.

Use it like this

Oh merde j'ai complètement zappé le rendez-vous à 14h. Je vais être en retard ! – Oh crap. I completely forgot about the 2pm meeting. I am going to be late!

Honnêtement, j'ai zappé la seconde moitié de la conversation parce que j'étais concentré sur d'autres choses. – Honestly, I missed the second half of the conversation because I was concentrating on other things.