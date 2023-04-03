On the agenda: What's happening in France this week?

Advertisement

Monday

PM meeting - Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne will meet the leaders of opposition parties in an attempt to rebuild relationships after the bitterly contested pension reform.

Tuesday

Balkany hearing - court hearing in Nanterre of Patrick and Isabelle Balkany, who are accused of circulating faked sexual images of one of their opponents in local politics. The latest in the long-running and extremely bizarre saga of the former 'power couple' of the wealthy Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret.

Wednesday

PM meets the unions - after her meeting with opposition party leaders, Borne will meet the eight union federations who have been leading the battle against pension reform, a meeting with the stated aim of beginning a constructive dialogue about social issues.

Macron to China - president Emmanuel Macron begins his state visit to China.

Three Musketeers - release in French cinemas of the hotly-anticipated new adaptation of Alexandre Dumas' classic novel The Three Musketeers. Starring Vincent Cassel, Romain Duris and Eva Green.

Thursday

Strike - the next one-day strike in the long-running battle over pension reform is on Thursday. As on previous strike days, expect disruption to public transport while schools and some tourist attractions will close. Demonstrations will be held in towns and cities across France. Find the latest on the disruption in our strike section HERE.

Friday

Public holiday - the Christian festival of Good Friday is not a holiday in most of France - however there are three départements in the east of the country where workers do get the day off. Easter Monday - which this year falls on April 10th - is a holiday for the whole country.

Ham festival - if you're in the south-west, consider a trip to Bayonne for the three-day Foire du Jambon, which celebrates the famous Bayonne ham.

Communist conference - the French communist party begins its annual conference in Marseille.

Saturday

School holidays - schools in zone A (central and south west France) break up for the two-week spring holidays. Schools in zone B follow the week after and then zone C (Paris and the south east).

Kite festival - France's Atlantic coast has some beautiful wind-swept beaches, perfect for kite-flying. The town of Châtelaillon-Plage in the département of Charente-Maritimes, is staging its annual Festival international du cerf-volant et du vent which features competition kites, fighting kites, kite surfing and kite-building workshops. This event is perfect for families. You can find more information HERE.

Sunday

Easter - the Christian festival of Easter is marked by church services and, in some places, Easter fairs and markets, and plenty of chocolate. However this holiday is not as big a deal as it is in Spain, where towns see fiestas and processions. If you're in Corsica, you might see a hooded figure chained to a cross. Don't worry about them, they're fine . . .

