Family benefits, strike day activities, and citizenship: 6 essential articles for life in France

For anyone looking to apply for citizenship in France, there is now an online citizenship portal called NATALI where you can upload all of your documents for the application in one place, which is available for use now. The Anglo-American Loire-based journalist, John Walton, submitted his dossier with the digital process.

He wrote about how the process worked for him, in addition to his best tips for the process and the lessons he learned along the way.

EXPLAINED: How to use France's new online portal for citizenship

If you are an American living in France, you might have some practical questions about your US-based 401(K), IRA or Roth IRA. Whether you are a retiree wondering what you need to know about withdrawing from your private pension plan, or if you are still working, and wondering if you can continue contributing into your IRA in the US. You might also be curious why your American bank has threatened to close your IRA.

To get to the bottom of these essential questions, The Local spoke with two international tax and finance experts.

Ask the expert: What Americans in France need to know about 401(k) and other pensions

If you are a foreign parent living in France, navigating family benefits can be complicated. You may not realise that there are many different options in terms of financial help that you might be entitled to, or maybe you do not know how to go about claiming those benefits.

Here is what you need to know CAF (Caisse des Allocations Familiales) and all of the birth and early childcare allowances you might be able to benefit from in France.

France's family benefit system explained

Shifting from family benefits to politics - political and social turbulence rocked France during the winter and early spring of 2023. One name came up often in the French press throughout the pension reform legislative process - Elisabeth Borne - the country's prime minister.

For foreigners, the role of the French prime minister can be confusing, particularly given the fact that the president is the head of state. Some joke that the role of the prime minister is to get fired when the president needs to boost his popularity. Here is what the PM actually does.

What does the French prime minister actually do

Many French unions have called for continued action in the battle against pension reform, announcing more strike dates and encouraging workers to keep walking out. Despite the fact that parliamentary debates on the topic of pension reform ended, many people continued to take to the streets. The Local spoke with protesters to find out why.

'It's bigger than pensions now' - Why French people are continuing to protest

Finally, if you find yourself visiting or living in France during strike action, you might have plans cancelled or adjusted due to transportation being disrupted, or public monuments and museums being closed.

Luckily, there are still many activities available across the country during strike days, and especially in France's capital.

9 of the best activities to do in Paris on strike days