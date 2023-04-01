John Lichfield Paywall free
PODCAST: Who is to blame for the turmoil in France and when will calm return? (Bonus episode)
French politics expert John Lichfield joins us for a bonus episode of Talking France to give his views on who's to blame for the current turmoil in France, if the protests really are a new "May 1968" and how and when calm might return to the streets?
With France mired in political crisis, strikes against pension reform continuing and protests turning violent The Local brings you a special bonus episode of Talking France featuring more valuable analysis from French politics John Lichfield.
If this is your first time listening to Talking France you should check out our regular weekly podcast which looks at a wide range of news, talking points and cultural questions from France. You can listen to all our recent episodes HERE.
But for this bonus episode we are sticking to one subject focussing on the political crisis and protests against pension reform that have gripped the country in recent weeks.
Why has France become so angry, why have protests turned violent, are protesters right to talk about a repeat of May 1968 or does France over-romanticise protests and political violence - including the French Revolution itself?
These are just some of the questions I put to John, our veteran French politics expert, for this bonus episode.
You can listen on Apple, Spotify or Google podcasts by downloading the podcast HERE. Or simply press play below.
Remember you can find all episodes of Talking France HERE - and if you like what you hear please leave us a review or just tell a friend.
