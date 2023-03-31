Four movies and a festival: Unmissable French cinema with English subtitles
Cinema club Lost in Frenchlation is showing several French films with English subtitles this month. Here's what's coming up in Paris and beyond.
Be sure to check out recent Demetera Film Festival entries in the latest round of French films with English translations from Lost in Frenchlation.
Here’s what’s on offer in Paris in April. And remember, Lost in Frenchlation shows films in Biarritz, Caen, Lyon, and Nice.
Thursday, April 6th
Demetera Film Festival
Christine Cinéma Club, 4 Rue Christine, 75006 Paris
Tickets: €6 – available here
Demetera International Film Festival is an annual event dedicated to innovative independent filmmakers and artists from all over the world, and aims to celebrate culture and art. A selection of short films - Champion, Ailleurs, The Last Fisherman, The Beyond, If You Love Her Let Her Go, and A Real Man - will be screened on April 6th.
Lost in Frenchlation team handpicked six of the best short films selected in the past editions of the festival, all in French with English subtitles, and will discuss them with some of the film crews.
The showcase starts at 8pm, with pre-screening drinks available from 7pm.
Thursday, April 13th
La nuit du 12
Luminor Hotel de Ville, 20 Rue du Temple, Paris 4
Tickets €7 - €11, available here
This multi César-winning hard-boiled detective drama set in south-east France and loosely based on a real-life case, focuses on the misogyny of male officers investigating the murder of a young woman. It was named best film at the 2023 Césars, after its release at the Cannes film festival the previous year.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z2VCKAvLcgE
The screening starts at 8pm, with pre-screening drinks available from 7pm. And, there’s an option to join a Women of Paris walking tour, from 5pm, for €15. Tickets here
Sunday, April 16th
La Chambre des Merveilles
Luminor Hotel de Ville, 20 Rue du Temple, Paris 4
Tickets €7 - €11, available here
Alexandra Lamy, ironically still arguably better known as Chouchou from the endlessly repeated 1999 series Un gars, une fille, stars as a struggling mother who lives out her young son’s bucket list after an accident leaves him in a coma. The journey of self-discovery takes her from Japan to Portugal, gives her new reasons to live - and reconnects her with her son, and herself.
https://vimeo.com/809003840
The screening starts at 8pm, and is followed by a Q&A with the writer. Pre-screening drinks available from 7pm.
Thursday, April 20th
De Grandes Espérances
L’Arlequin, 76 Rue de Rennes, Paris 6
Tickets €8.50 - €11, available here
Rebecca Marder stars in this well-crafted and well-disguised thriller as a recent graduate preparing to enter France’s prestigious École nationale d'administration, whose life takes an unexpected and fateful turn on an isolated road in the middle of a Corsican nowhere.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nUmUuQY4j_0
The screening starts at 8pm, and is followed by a Q&A with the film’s director Sylvian Desclous. Pre-screening drinks available from 7pm.
Friday, April 28th
Pour La France
Club de l’Étoile, 14 Rue Troyon, Paris 8
Tickets €8 - €10, available here
The brother of an army recruit who died during an initiation ritual repeatedly hits a military and bureaucratic brick wall as he seeks the difficult truth about his younger sibling’s death in Rachid Hami’s unflinching drama, which is based on his own experiences.
https://vimeo.com/805963656
The screening starts at 8pm, and is followed by a Q&A with the film’s director Rachid Hami. Pre-screening drinks available from 7pm.
See Also
Be sure to check out recent Demetera Film Festival entries in the latest round of French films with English translations from Lost in Frenchlation.
Here’s what’s on offer in Paris in April. And remember, Lost in Frenchlation shows films in Biarritz, Caen, Lyon, and Nice.
Thursday, April 6th
Demetera Film Festival
Christine Cinéma Club, 4 Rue Christine, 75006 Paris
Tickets: €6 – available here
Demetera International Film Festival is an annual event dedicated to innovative independent filmmakers and artists from all over the world, and aims to celebrate culture and art. A selection of short films - Champion, Ailleurs, The Last Fisherman, The Beyond, If You Love Her Let Her Go, and A Real Man - will be screened on April 6th.
Lost in Frenchlation team handpicked six of the best short films selected in the past editions of the festival, all in French with English subtitles, and will discuss them with some of the film crews.
The showcase starts at 8pm, with pre-screening drinks available from 7pm.
Thursday, April 13th
La nuit du 12
Luminor Hotel de Ville, 20 Rue du Temple, Paris 4
Tickets €7 - €11, available here
This multi César-winning hard-boiled detective drama set in south-east France and loosely based on a real-life case, focuses on the misogyny of male officers investigating the murder of a young woman. It was named best film at the 2023 Césars, after its release at the Cannes film festival the previous year.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z2VCKAvLcgE
The screening starts at 8pm, with pre-screening drinks available from 7pm. And, there’s an option to join a Women of Paris walking tour, from 5pm, for €15. Tickets here
Sunday, April 16th
La Chambre des Merveilles
Luminor Hotel de Ville, 20 Rue du Temple, Paris 4
Tickets €7 - €11, available here
Alexandra Lamy, ironically still arguably better known as Chouchou from the endlessly repeated 1999 series Un gars, une fille, stars as a struggling mother who lives out her young son’s bucket list after an accident leaves him in a coma. The journey of self-discovery takes her from Japan to Portugal, gives her new reasons to live - and reconnects her with her son, and herself.
https://vimeo.com/809003840
The screening starts at 8pm, and is followed by a Q&A with the writer. Pre-screening drinks available from 7pm.
Thursday, April 20th
De Grandes Espérances
L’Arlequin, 76 Rue de Rennes, Paris 6
Tickets €8.50 - €11, available here
Rebecca Marder stars in this well-crafted and well-disguised thriller as a recent graduate preparing to enter France’s prestigious École nationale d'administration, whose life takes an unexpected and fateful turn on an isolated road in the middle of a Corsican nowhere.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nUmUuQY4j_0
The screening starts at 8pm, and is followed by a Q&A with the film’s director Sylvian Desclous. Pre-screening drinks available from 7pm.
Friday, April 28th
Pour La France
Club de l’Étoile, 14 Rue Troyon, Paris 8
Tickets €8 - €10, available here
The brother of an army recruit who died during an initiation ritual repeatedly hits a military and bureaucratic brick wall as he seeks the difficult truth about his younger sibling’s death in Rachid Hami’s unflinching drama, which is based on his own experiences.
https://vimeo.com/805963656
The screening starts at 8pm, and is followed by a Q&A with the film’s director Rachid Hami. Pre-screening drinks available from 7pm.
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.