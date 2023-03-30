PODCAST: Why French protests turn so violent and is France a good country for women?

Advertisement

There have been plenty of headlines about violent clashes in France in recent days - from pension protests to demos over an agricultural project, so we're looking at why protest in France so often seems to turn violent.

Host Ben McPartland is joined by Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield and politics expert John Lichfield to took at all the news and talking points.

You can find the Talking France podcast on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen on the link below

From the specifics of what has happened over the last week to France's history of violent protest - via the sinister figures of the Black Bloc - we're looking at radical protest in France.

Advertisement

Away from the street protests, we're looking at whether France is a good country to be a woman - how do we compare to our neighbours when it comes to issues like equal pay, healthcare and violence against women?

And is the current government doing anything to make it better?

We're also looking at France's 'April fish' tradition, introducing listeners to one of our favourite tipples and sharing some tips for how to feel truly settled in France.

You can find all episodes of Talking France HERE - and if you like what you hear please leave us a review or just tell a friend.