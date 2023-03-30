Airports across France to cancel scores of weekend flights as strikes rumble on

Advertisement

France's civil aviation authority, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), announced that it had asked airlines to cancel scores of flights at French airports on Saturday and Sunday due to strike action by air traffic controllers.

"Disruptions and delays are nevertheless to be expected," the DGAC said in its announcement, which was posted to Twitter.

The DGAC also encouraged those with travel plans for April 1st or 2nd to consider postponing their journey.

French civil aviation authorities asked airlines to cancel 20 percent of flights operating out of the Toulouse and Bordeaux airports on Saturday.

On Sunday, the DGAC requested that 25 percent of flights at Paris-Orly airport, and 20 percent of flights at the Toulouse, Bordeaux and Nantes airports, be cancelled.

Travellers should check with their airline to see whether their flight is still scheduled, particularly prior to leaving for the airport.

Air traffic controllers have continued to strike in protest against controversial pension reform in France.

The flight cancellations for Saturday and Sunday come after numerous flights were scrapped over Thursday and Friday, with 20 to 25 percent of flights at several French airports, such as Paris-Orly, Lyon, Marseille, and Toulouse cancelled.

Industrial action has continued across several sectors, and French unions called for an 11th day of action in protest of pension reform on Thursday, April 8th.

