French Word of the Day: Cuisiné

Why do I need to know cuisiné?

Because you might hear this word while watching the hit French series Le Bureau des Légendes (The Bureau) which is soon to get an English-language remake by George Clooney.

What does it mean?

Cuisiné – roughly pronounced quee-zee-nay – is the past tense form of the French verb cuisiner, which means to cook.

While you can use cuisiné to mean cooked, and this is its usual meaning, you might also hear the term in a very different context.

When someone - for example the police - ask a person tough questions with the goal of getting a confession or some vital information, you might refer to this as a ‘grilling’ in English.

In French, you say cuisiné instead. Don’t worry - it does not mean the French police literally cooked the suspect.

You might also hear the phrase ‘passer un savon’ (to be reprimanded by someone in a position of authority) used in this context.

Use it like this

La police l'a cuisiné, mais il n'a pas donné l'identité de l'autre suspect. – The police grilled him, but he did not give up the identity of the other suspect.

Nous allons vous cuisiner pendant les deux prochaines heures, alors autant donner l'information maintenant. – We are going to grill you for the next two hours, so you might as well give up the information now.