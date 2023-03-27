On the Agenda: What's happening in France this week?

Advertisement

Monday

PM meets the president - Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne will meet Emmanuel Macron at the Elysée today. The unscheduled meeting - the pair normally lunch together on Wednesdays - has prompted much speculation about her future.

CGT congress - the hardline CGT union begins its annual conference in Clermont-Ferrand. The union's leader, the charismatic and recognisable Philippe Martinez, is due to retire and the congress will be electing his successor. The CGT is the country's second largest union federation, after the moderate CFDT.

Ireland-France - the men's football team travel to Ireland for their second qualifying match for the Euros after beating the Netherlands at the weekend.

Advertisement

Tuesday

Strikes - unions have called a 10th day of mass-strikes and demos in the ongoing battle against pension reform. AS ever, detailed provisions will be released 24 hours in advance, but public services including trains, planes and city public transport are expected to be disrupted. There will also be large protest marches in towns and cities across France.

Find the latest in our strike section HERE.

Thursday

Insee immigration data - the French national statistics body Insee will publish that latest round of data on immigrants and the descendants of immigrants living in France.

Friday

End of the trève hivernale - the 'winter truce' during which landlords cannot evict tenants who are in arrears, comes to an end on the final day of March.

Saturday

April 1st - the first day of April in France is the traditional day for jokes and pranks, known as poissons d'avril (April fish).

Sunday

Paris scooter referendum - inhabitants of Paris (or at least those on the electoral roll for the municipal elections, which does not include non-EU citizens living in the city) will be invited to vote on whether to ban dockless electric scooters. The ride-hire scooters (trottinettes) have been the subject of much tighter regulation in recent years, but the citizens will get the final say on whether they should continue to be allowed. Privately-owned scooters are not affected.