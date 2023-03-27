French Expression of the Day: En colère

Advertisement

Why do I need to know en colère?

Because this expression can describe the country during turbulent times and your feelings after a tense conversation with a friend.

What does it mean?

En colère – roughly pronounced ahn coe-lair – means to be angry, it literally translates as 'in anger'.

You’ll hear this in interpersonal situations, if someone is simply complaining about being upset or frustrated. Typically, this word is strong in French, it means that someone is genuinely very angry, perhaps even furious.

If you want to describe being somewhat angry or a bit upset, you might say énervé or vénère (the verlan slang version). The colloquial way to describe being pissed off in an informal, social context, you might opt for the reflexive verb soûler - although French has a lot of options for describing being annoyed, pissed-off or furious (we're not sure if that says something about the national character).

En colère can be used to describe personal feelings, as well as collective ones. During times of turbulence and amid protest movements in France, you will likely hear or see news media describe the entire country as en colère.

It's one that you will often see on banners at protests, for example 'les profs en colère' tells you that the teaching profession is unhappy or angry.

Use it like this

Il a claqué la porte bruyamment. On peut dire qu'il était très en colère. – He slammed the door loudly. You can tell he was very angry.

L'homme politique a déclaré au journaliste que le pays tout entier était en colère à cause de la réforme des retraites. – The politician told the journalist that the entire country is furious about pension reform.