What to expect from Wednesday’s pension strike in France

The eighth day of ‘mass mobilisation’ in the ongoing battle against pension reform is scheduled for Wednesday, March 15th – it is supported by all eight French trades union federations, which means that disruption could be severe on certain services.

It comes as a joint committee of French lawmakers examine the bill for the controversial reform of the French pension system, which includes raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.

What next for France’s controversial pension reform bill?

Workers in essential services such as transport must declare their intention to strike 48 hours in advance, allowing transport operators to produce strike timetables, which are usually released 24 hours in advance.

Trains and transport

The four major unions representing rail workers with France’s national rail service, SNCF, voted unanimously for a rolling strike against the pension reform, which will continue through Wednesday, March 15th. While the rate of strikers has dropped slightly over time, there were still over half of French train drivers who walked out over the weekend.

With Wednesday set to be a day of cross-sector mobilisation, coming as the French parliament reaches the crucial juncture of the joint commission – where French senators and the deputés in the lower house attempt to agree on a common version of the bill on pension reform – stakes are high for unions.

As such, there will likely be disruption on French rail services, and details will be available later in the day on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, French national rail services remained disrupted, with about three out of five high-speed TGV trains running, one out of every three Intercité trains running, and about half of usual TER local and regional services.

City public transport

In Paris, the main unions representing transport workers with the city’s RATP public transport network have called for walkouts and demonstrations on Wednesday, as part of an ongoing rolling strike.

While precise timetables were still yet to be announced as of Tuesday morning, RATP advised that public transport services, such as the metro, tram and buses, will operate at almost normal capacity, while RER services will be “severely disrupted” by strike action.

Other cities, like Lyon and Marseille, have experienced significant disruptions to public transport services in recent days of action, and traffic forecasts should be available in the coming hours.

Air travel

In previous strike days, disruption has impacted flights coming in and out of several French airports. Strike action has delayed and cancelled flights at the Paris-Orly, Beauvais, Bordeaux, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Montpellier, Nantes, Nice and Toulouse airports.

On Sunday, 20 percent of flights were cancelled at Paris-Orly, Marseille and Toulouse, while other airports functioned as normal.

On Monday night, France’s Civil Aviation Authority (the DGAC) announced that it approximately 20 percent of flights scheduled at Paris-Orly airport would be cancelled on Wednesday.

The DGAC also recommended that passengers who are able to postpone their trip do so.

Prior to leaving for your flight, please be advised to contact your airline or check online to check if your flight has been maintained or cancelled.

Fuel and roads

Refinery workers have also called for renewable strike action, which will continue until Thursday at 9pm, at which point workers will vote on whether or not to renew the rolling strikes once more.

As of Monday, five refineries continued to be impacted by industrial action, France’s Minister of Environment, Agnes Pannier-Runacher told RMC.

On Tuesday morning it was not yet clear how many refineries would be impacted on Wednesday’s day of action.

Regarding fuel shortages – experts are still cautioning against panic buying. Jean-Louis Schilansky, the former president of the Union for Oil Industries (UFIP), told BFMTV on Sunday that “there is no risk of widespread fuel shortages in the next few days because there are still 200 depots that can supply petrol stations”.

Schilansky told the French news channel that if strike action continues, then there could be a risk of shortages in the future but, as of now, “it is not the same situation as that of October”.

During previous days of action, people have set up blockades on French roads. As of Tuesday morning, there was not yet clear information as to where any road blocks might take place.

On the last day of walkouts, several main roads were blocked, including the Rennes to Lorient RN24 and entrance roads to towns including Marseille, Rennes, Miramas, Perpignan, Caen and Lille.

Ports

The CGT union representing ports and docks workers have also called for a work stoppage, which will run from March 14th until March 16th. Unions have announced that Thursday will be the most disruptive day.

Typically strike action in this sector impacts commercial ports rather than ferry ports.

Schools

Teachers are expected to walk out on March 15th, after the SUD Education union called for “all national education and university staff to continue and amplify the mobilisation” in a press release published on March 9th.

While primary school teachers are required to give advanced notice before walking out, secondary school teachers are not obligated to do so.

Waste collection

The CGT union that represents waste collectors has declared a ‘rolling’ strike. This union has the most support among the waste collectors in Paris, so it’s likely that the effects will be most strongly felt in the capital – uncollected bins and bags of rubbish piling up on street corners have been seen in certain areas.

On Monday, unions called for strike action to continue until at least Wednesday, March 15th.

Thousands of tonnes of garbage has piled up on streets across the French capital after a week of strike action by dustbin collectors against government pension reforms, city hall said on Sunday.

Three incineration plants outside the capital have been hit by the work stoppages that have left entire pavements covered in black bags and overflowing bins.

Strike action has hit about half of Paris’ districts, such as the 2nd, 5th, 6th, 8th, 9th, 12th, 14th, 16th, 17th and 20th arrondissements – other districts with private contracts for waste management have been either spared or less impacted by strike action.

Energy and electricity

Rolling strikes have already impacted parts of France’s energy sector, and industrial action is expected on Wednesday as well.

“This week ahead [actions] will be even stronger”, Sébastien Menesplier, secretary general of the CGT Mines-Energies, told BFMTV on Sunday.

Localised actions have been conducted during previous strike days, such as cutting off power to the Olympics construction site in Saint-Denis, and targeting the 16,000-population town of Annonay in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region – the home of France’s labour minister Olivier Dussopt, who has become the ‘face’ of the pension reform – on March 7th, with serious power cuts leaving some 2,000 homes without electricity for the afternoon.

Demos

Several demos are planned across the country for Wednesday.

On Saturday, which marked the second protest day called on a weekend, with unions hoping demonstrators would show up in greater numbers if they did not have to take a day off work, midday counts by French police suggested that about 963,000 people protested.

Details for where processions will begin and end on Wednesday will be available later in the day on Tuesday.

What’s next?

After Wednesday’s action, unions have called for demonstrations in front of France’s Assemblé Nationale on Thursday in Paris. Several sectors also plan to continue with ‘rolling strikes’ in the days ahead.

