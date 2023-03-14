For members
STRIKES
What to expect from Wednesday’s pension strike in France
Wednesday, March 15th, marks the eighth day of strikes and protests in the ongoing battle between the French government and unions over pension reform. From planes and trains to schools and waste collection - here's what to expect.
Published: 14 March 2023 09:29 CET
Household waste near the Eiffel Tower that has been piling up on the pavement as waste collectors are on strike against the French government's proposed pensions reform. (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP)
STRIKES
IN IMAGES: Rubbish piles up in streets of Paris as strike continues
Thousands of tonnes of rubbish remained on the streets of Paris on Monday, as garbage collectors pushed forward into an eighth day of strike action in protest against proposed pension reform.
Published: 13 March 2023 12:16 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments