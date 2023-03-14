Read news from:
Austria
STRIKES

ANALYSIS: Will remote working curtail the power of French unions and strikes?

It's no secret that the French strike quite a lot, and that strikes are often concentrated on the public transport sector - but will a change in working patterns including more remote working mean that in the future transport strikes will be less effective? Gregor Thompson and Liuting Wang report.

Published: 14 March 2023 12:04 CET
Changing work patterns since the pandemic mean that French strikes may be losing their power. Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP

On March 7th 2023, office worker Pauline, and her three flatmates were stuck at home. Metro line 9 which ordinarily takes them from their home in Montreuil, a suburb on the eastern outskirts of central Paris, to work in the centre was closed due to strikes. 

According to the Interior Ministry, 1.28 million people took to the streets across France that day to combat the government’s deeply unpopular plan to reform France’s pension system – an initiative which involves raising the retirement age to 64 from 62. These protesters’ efforts were accompanied by a comprehensive cessation of public transport in France’s major cities. 

But this was no problem for Pauline who took her work laptop home with her the previous evening.

“Though I support them, the strikes make no difference at all. We work from home two days a week anyway,” she said. 

Although clearly remote working is not possible for some jobs, Pauline’s situation is not rare in France. Between 2019 and 2021, the share of people working at least one day a week from home went up from 4 percent to 27 percent. As télétravail is normalised, that percentage is expected to increase; only 1 in 5 people in France say they don’t want to work from home at all. 

Associate professor of political economy at Sciences Po, Paris, Thomás de Barros says technology that gained traction during the Covid pandemic such as Zoom, Slack and even UberEats has accelerated the trend towards the decentralisation of work.

“Large parts of the workforce have no need to leave their homes. Productivity in those jobs will remain relatively unaffected by strikes,” says de Barros.

France’s historical proclivity towards transport strikes is no secret; the state-owned SNCF railway company says the country has had a rail strike every year since 1947. 

In November 2019 – the last time President Emmanuel Macron attempted to pass pension reform – all of France’s main union federations joined together to stage the country’s longest-lasting transport strike in over fifty years. 

Between December 5th and January 20th, rolling strikes occurred throughout France’s transport infrastructure keeping thousands of workers at home. 

Pension reform is now back on the agenda, as are strikes, but new work culture developed during the pandemic may have made them less effective. 

If this turns out to be the case, it compounds research undertaken by IAE Nancy Professor Patrice Laroche, which shows strikes already had a marginal impact on the macroeconomy because the lost activity is quickly made up in subsequent months.

De Barros says the fact transport strikes are less disruptive than before raises serious questions about whether they will be as politically consequential. Though he adds that there are too many factors to make concrete assumptions.

“France’s unions may have less to negotiate when it comes to transport strikes,” he says, “but high inflation will keep French citizens on the streets and Macron’s lack of majority in parliament severely weakens his hand. We will have to see.”

So far, changes in work culture are yet to impact the strategy of the unions who, with the help of the NUPES group of leftist political parties, remain heavily reliant on transport strikes for industrial action.

On March 7th, the unions began their campaign intended to “mettre la France à l’arrêt” (bring France to a standstill) using almost identical tactics to the ones used in 2019; mass protests and rolling transport strikes. 

“We are going into a higher gear,” the head of the hardline CGT union Philippe Martinez told the Journal du Dimanche. “The protests will continue and grow until the government hears what workers want.” 

On the ground though, there is some discomfort about the changing dynamics in the workplace affecting the productivity of their efforts.

On March 7th, engineer and Secretary General of the CFDT’s Hauts-de-Seine chapter Laurent Lhoste joined in on a major demonstration in Paris at Sèvres-Babylone. As he was getting ready to head towards Place D’Italie with thousands of other militants, he says it has become more difficult to prevent people from getting to work. 

He adds that hybrid working poses other problems too: “First of all, because of hybrid working, we are losing company culture. Worker identity is less established” Lhoste says, “and, as for the unions, it can make it more difficult to reach employees.”

One tactic that may prove more effective is to block the country’s energy production and oil refineries.

In October 2022, an oil refinery strike of only a few hundred workers caused chaos across France, leading to enormous queues at gas stations and the hoarding of fuel. Lhoste echoed this sentiment, saying that “the big ambition right now is to block the refineries.”

The government’s deadline for a final vote on pension reform is March 26th, and it seems likely that strikes and protests will continue until then.

What to expect from Wednesday’s pension strike in France

Wednesday, March 15th, marks the eighth day of strikes and protests in the ongoing battle between the French government and unions over pension reform. From planes and trains to schools and waste collection - here's what to expect.

Published: 14 March 2023 09:29 CET
The eighth day of ‘mass mobilisation’ in the ongoing battle against pension reform is scheduled for Wednesday, March 15th – it is supported by all eight French trades union federations, which means that disruption could be severe on certain services.

It comes as a joint committee of French lawmakers examine the bill for the controversial reform of the French pension system, which includes raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.

Workers in essential services such as transport must declare their intention to strike 48 hours in advance, allowing transport operators to produce strike timetables, which are usually released 24 hours in advance.

We will update this story as new information is released.

Trains and transport

The four major unions representing rail workers with France’s national rail service, SNCF, voted unanimously for a rolling strike against the pension reform, which will continue through Wednesday, March 15th. While the rate of strikers has dropped slightly over time, there were still over half of French train drivers who walked out over the weekend.

With Wednesday set to be a day of cross-sector mobilisation, coming as the French parliament reaches the crucial juncture of the joint commission – where French senators and the deputés in the lower house attempt to agree on a common version of the bill on pension reform – stakes are high for unions.

As such, there will likely be disruption on French rail services, and details will be available later in the day on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, French national rail services remained disrupted, with about three out of five high-speed TGV trains running, one out of every three Intercité trains running, and about half of usual TER local and regional services. 

City public transport

In Paris, the main unions representing transport workers with the city’s RATP public transport network have called for walkouts and demonstrations on Wednesday, as part of an ongoing rolling strike. 

While precise timetables were still yet to be announced as of Tuesday morning, RATP advised that public transport services, such as the metro, tram and buses, will operate at almost normal capacity, while RER services will be “severely disrupted” by strike action.

Other cities, like Lyon and Marseille, have experienced significant disruptions to public transport services in recent days of action, and traffic forecasts should be available in the coming hours.

Air travel

In previous strike days, disruption has impacted flights coming in and out of several French airports. Strike action has delayed and cancelled flights at the Paris-Orly, Beauvais, Bordeaux, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Montpellier, Nantes, Nice and Toulouse airports.

On Sunday, 20 percent of flights were cancelled at Paris-Orly, Marseille and Toulouse, while other airports functioned as normal.

On Monday night, France’s Civil Aviation Authority (the DGAC) announced that it approximately 20 percent of flights scheduled at Paris-Orly airport would be cancelled on Wednesday. 

The DGAC also recommended that passengers who are able to postpone their trip do so.

Prior to leaving for your flight, please be advised to contact your airline or check online to check if your flight has been maintained or cancelled.

Fuel and roads

Refinery workers have also called for renewable strike action, which will continue until Thursday at 9pm, at which point workers will vote on whether or not to renew the rolling strikes once more.

As of Monday, five refineries continued to be impacted by industrial action, France’s Minister of Environment, Agnes  Pannier-Runacher told RMC. 

On Tuesday morning it was not yet clear how many refineries would be impacted on Wednesday’s day of action.

Regarding fuel shortages – experts are still cautioning against panic buying. Jean-Louis Schilansky, the former president of the Union for Oil Industries (UFIP), told BFMTV on Sunday that “there is no risk of widespread fuel shortages in the next few days because there are still 200 depots that can supply petrol stations”.

Schilansky told the French news channel that if strike action continues, then there could be a risk of shortages in the future but, as of now, “it is not the same situation as that of October”. 

During previous days of action, people have set up blockades on French roads. As of Tuesday morning, there was not yet clear information as to where any road blocks might take place. 

On the last day of walkouts, several main roads were blocked, including the Rennes to Lorient RN24 and entrance roads to towns including Marseille, Rennes, Miramas, Perpignan, Caen and Lille.

Ports

The CGT union representing ports and docks workers have also called for a work stoppage, which will run from March 14th until March 16th. Unions have announced that Thursday will be the most disruptive day. 

Typically strike action in this sector impacts commercial ports rather than ferry ports. 

Schools

Teachers are expected to walk out on March 15th, after the SUD Education union called for “all national education and university staff to continue and amplify the mobilisation” in a press release published on March 9th.

While primary school teachers are required to give advanced notice before walking out, secondary school teachers are not obligated to do so.

Waste collection

The CGT union that represents waste collectors has declared a ‘rolling’ strike. This union has the most support among the waste collectors in Paris, so it’s likely that the effects will be most strongly felt in the capital – uncollected bins and bags of rubbish piling up on street corners have been seen in certain areas.

On Monday, unions called for strike action to continue until at least Wednesday, March 15th.

Thousands of tonnes of garbage has piled up on streets across the French capital after a week of strike action by dustbin collectors against government pension reforms, city hall said on Sunday.

Three incineration plants outside the capital have been hit by the work stoppages that have left entire pavements covered in black bags and overflowing bins. 

Strike action has hit about half of Paris’ districts, such as the 2nd, 5th, 6th, 8th, 9th, 12th, 14th, 16th, 17th and 20th arrondissements – other districts with private contracts for waste management have been either spared or less impacted by strike action.

Energy and electricity

Rolling strikes have already impacted parts of France’s energy sector, and industrial action is expected on Wednesday as well.

“This week ahead [actions] will be even stronger”, Sébastien Menesplier, secretary general of the CGT Mines-Energies, told BFMTV on Sunday.

Localised actions have been conducted during previous strike days, such as cutting off power to the Olympics construction site in Saint-Denis, and targeting the 16,000-population town of Annonay in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region – the home of France’s labour minister Olivier Dussopt, who has become the ‘face’ of the pension reform – on March 7th, with serious power cuts leaving some 2,000 homes without electricity for the afternoon.

Demos

Several demos are planned across the country for Wednesday.

On Saturday, which marked the second protest day called on a weekend, with unions hoping demonstrators would show up in greater numbers if they did not have to take a day off work, midday counts by French police suggested that about 963,000 people protested.

Details for where processions will begin and end on Wednesday will be available later in the day on Tuesday.

What’s next?

After Wednesday’s action, unions have called for demonstrations in front of France’s Assemblé Nationale on Thursday in Paris. Several sectors also plan to continue with ‘rolling strikes’ in the days ahead.

You can keep up to date with strike action in France at The Local’s “Strike” tag.

