Weather warnings: 21 French départements on alert for storms

Unseasonably high temperatures across much of France early Monday afternoon could lead to potentially dangerous thunderstorms later, forecasters have warned.

Published: 13 March 2023 10:03 CET
Météo France has issued orange alerts for thunderstorms in 21 French départements. (Photo by PASCAL POCHARD-CASABIANCA / AFP)

Temperatures were set to rise into the low 20s on Monday, as forecasters warned that the unseasonably warm weather could lead to intense thunderstorms later in the day.

As of Monday morning, 21 départements had already been placed on the “orange” weather alert, in what will mark the first thunderstorm warning of 2023.

Thunderstorms are expected across a band of France, from the south-west to the north-east of the country between 3pm and 10pm, as afternoon temperatures rise to 22C in Mulhouse, 23C in Clermont-Ferrand, and 25C in Albi.

The 21 départements on heightened alert are: Ariège, Haute-Garonne, Tarn, Tarn-et-Garonne, Aveyron, Lot, Cantal, Corrèze, Loire, Puy-de-Dôme, Allier, Saône-et-Loire, Nièvre, Jura, Côte-d’Or, Doubs, Haute-Saône, Territoire de Belfort, Haute-Marne, Vosges and Haut-Rhin.

Forecasters warned of hail and strong winds as well as electrical activity and heavy rain, and said that today’s storms, following on from recent rains could saturate the soil in certain regions, leading to localised flooding – notably between the south-west, Limousin and the west of the Massif Central, as well as in Lorraine.

It is highly unusual for orange thunderstorm alerts – the second highest weather warning level – to be issued so early in the year. Météo France said that there are “still uncertainties about the intensity of the strongest storms and their extension”, indicating that the number of départements on an orange warning could increase as the day progresses.

A further 73 départements were on yellow vigilance – the level below orange – as of Monday morning for storms, wind, or avalanches, according to Météo France’s early bulletin.

Pending further updates, Météo France’s alert from Monday morning will remain in force until midnight.

From the early hours of Tuesday, gale-force winds are expected in the north-west of the country, with gusts exceeding 80km/h inland and more than 100km/h on the coast – though the conditions are not expected to be as severe as last week, when storm Larisa lashed large parts of the country.

Seven French départements on weather alert for high winds

High winds have impacted much of France on Friday, with seven départements on 'orange' alert and the start of the day's stage of the Paris-Nice cycle race postponed.

Published: 10 March 2023 13:05 CET
Seven French départements – most located in the south east and Corsica – were placed on the “orange” level weather alert for strong winds on Friday.

Parts of Brittany, including the Finistère, Côtes-d’Armor, Ille-et-Vilaine and Morbihan départements, were also placed on orange alert on Friday morning due to the risk of coastal flooding. Météo France has since removed the warning, but advised that people be aware that waves remained strong on the northern coast and on the Channel, as well as on the coastline near Aquitaine.

The départements concerned by strong winds are primarily located in the country’s south east, and they include: Aude, Herault, Pyrénées-Orientales, Var, Alpes-Maritimes, Corse-du-Sud and Haute-Corse.

In Languedoc area, gusts of wind reached up to 140 km/h, and in the Aude département gusts of 120 km/h were recorded. 

Corsica has experienced the highest wind, with gusts reaching up to 180km/h in Balagne. High winds have impacted much of the eastern half of the island.

Central and south western France have also been impacted by high winds, which have caused several thousand homes to lose power, particularly in the départements of Indre-et-Loire and Dordogne.

Approximately 1,500 homes in Indre-et-Loire and 2,000 in Dordogne were without electricity as of 8 am on Friday morning, according France Bleu Touraine.

France Bleu reported that Enedis teams were still on the ground on Friday afternoon working to restore power, with workers having to cope with fallen trees from the wind on Thursday night.

The sixth stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race has been shortened and the start postponed because of strong winds in the area, organisers announced on Friday.

The first part of the race, which was supposed to start shortly before midday from Tourves, has been cancelled because of the winds and will now start at the 117.8km mark at La Fontaine d’Aragon.

The organisers were still working on the exact start time as well as the final mileage of the stage, which is planned to finish at La Colle-sur-Loup, according to AFP.

