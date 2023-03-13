Weather warnings: 21 French départements on alert for storms

Temperatures were set to rise into the low 20s on Monday, as forecasters warned that the unseasonably warm weather could lead to intense thunderstorms later in the day.

As of Monday morning, 21 départements had already been placed on the “orange” weather alert, in what will mark the first thunderstorm warning of 2023.

Thunderstorms are expected across a band of France, from the south-west to the north-east of the country between 3pm and 10pm, as afternoon temperatures rise to 22C in Mulhouse, 23C in Clermont-Ferrand, and 25C in Albi.

The 21 départements on heightened alert are: Ariège, Haute-Garonne, Tarn, Tarn-et-Garonne, Aveyron, Lot, Cantal, Corrèze, Loire, Puy-de-Dôme, Allier, Saône-et-Loire, Nièvre, Jura, Côte-d’Or, Doubs, Haute-Saône, Territoire de Belfort, Haute-Marne, Vosges and Haut-Rhin.

🔶 21 départements en Orange pic.twitter.com/0sE9J1jG7v — VigiMétéoFrance (@VigiMeteoFrance) March 13, 2023

Forecasters warned of hail and strong winds as well as electrical activity and heavy rain, and said that today’s storms, following on from recent rains could saturate the soil in certain regions, leading to localised flooding – notably between the south-west, Limousin and the west of the Massif Central, as well as in Lorraine.

It is highly unusual for orange thunderstorm alerts – the second highest weather warning level – to be issued so early in the year. Météo France said that there are “still uncertainties about the intensity of the strongest storms and their extension”, indicating that the number of départements on an orange warning could increase as the day progresses.

A further 73 départements were on yellow vigilance – the level below orange – as of Monday morning for storms, wind, or avalanches, according to Météo France’s early bulletin.

Pending further updates, Météo France’s alert from Monday morning will remain in force until midnight.

From the early hours of Tuesday, gale-force winds are expected in the north-west of the country, with gusts exceeding 80km/h inland and more than 100km/h on the coast – though the conditions are not expected to be as severe as last week, when storm Larisa lashed large parts of the country.