Paris Olympics chiefs sweat over audacious opening ceremony along Seine

The unprecedented opening ceremony planned for the 2024 Paris Olympics, just 500 days away, promises to be both spectacular and a serious security headache, with the arrangements still being worked out by anxious officials.

Published: 13 March 2023 09:09 CET

The vision, as announced by French President Emmanuel Macron, is to take the ceremony out of its customary location in the main stadium and put it in the heart of the capital.

Sporting delegations are set to sail down the river Seine in boats, an armada of sporting excellence set against the backdrop of the capital’s world-famous monuments in view of up to 600,000 cheering spectators.

The appeal of such a bold statement of French ambition and art de vivre to a global TV audience of hundreds of millions is clear. Turning it into reality is said to be giving planners cold sweats.

“Everyone is working and working an enormous amount,” one senior French official involved in the process told AFP on condition of anonymity.

“A ceremony like this has never taken place before. But we’ll manage it, we’ll be ready.”

As the Games loom into view, the number of boats, the arrangements for spectators, and the means of controlling crowds and guarding against a terror attack or accident are still the subject of intense discussions.

The French police “have never worked on a scenario like this,” a senior security source told AFP, again on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the subject.

“When it’s something repetitive, they can debrief, make improvements, work out what works. This will be one shot,” he added.

The total number of spectators allowed to line the six-kilometre route is still up in the air, with the final figure expected to somewhere between 400,000-600,000.

Around 70,000 seats on the lower banks or on bridges are set to go on sale from May 11, starting at 90 euros (96 dollars) and topping out at 2,700 euros.

These paid-for positions “will be expensive because it will be unique. It will be very spectacular in this iconic city,” head of the organising committee, Tony Estanguet, told reporters last week.

‘Madness’?

Some security experts have spoken out about the idea, however, warning about the dangers of uncontrolled crowd movements so close to water and the difficulty of securing such a long stretch of water with overlooking buildings.

The chaotic scenes at last year’s Champions League final in Paris, when Liverpool fans found themselves in a crush outside the stadium, were a reminder of the dangers of badly organised sporting events.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who faced severe criticism for his handing of the Champions League fiasco, travelled to the World Cup in Qatar in November last year on a fact-finding mission.

While there, he warned of the dangers of “a drone loaded with explosives that falls on a crowd, on an exposed team, on an opening ceremony like at the Olympic Games, for example.”

“When you organise an event like this, cyber attacks, the fight against drones, questions of terrorist threats, the flow of people are important subjects,” he told AFP.

Well-known French criminologist Alain Bauer slammed the whole concept of the ceremony as “criminal madness” last year.

“There’s not a single expert from France, abroad, the IOC (International Olympics Committee), who thinks this thing makes sense,” Bauer told the France 5 channel in May, adding that it would be impossible to secure the whole area.

Another danger for organisers is that some risk-averse teams might refuse to participate.

Police force

With the Games set to take place from July 26 to August 11, the interior ministry must also find the required number of officers at the height of the summer holiday period.

For the opening ceremony, Darmanin is counting on 35,000 members of the security forces being on duty, with police already warned that requests for leave over the summer holiday period will not be permitted.

The interior ministry has also suggested 25,000 private security agents should be used for less critical missions, with thousands currently being screened, recruited and trained.

The low prices being offered by the organising committee mean many private security companies are reluctant to take up contracts, however, another source close to the event told AFP.

The total number of boats for sports teams has also been downgraded recently, with “around 100” set to take place instead of the 180 originally planned, according to a Paris councillor.

A first practice run is expected in July this year, with 30-40 boats set to take part.

France wants to delay new EU border system until after Paris Olympics

France wants to delay the entry into operation of the new EU border system until after the 2024 Paris Olympics to avoid "congestion" at airports and delays at border crossings from the UK, a European diplomat has confirmed to The Local.

Published: 10 March 2023 22:04 CET
The EU entry/exit system (EES) will require non-EU citizens arriving for short stays to register and have biometric data, including fingerprints, taken at the border the first time they enter the Schengen area.

The system will enable the automatic scanning of passports replacing manual stamping by border guards. It will collect the data of non-EU nationals each time they cross the external borders and store it in a centralised database shared among the Schengen countries.

The EES was created to tighten up border security and ensure the enforcement of the 90-day limit in any 180-day period for tourists and visitors. But it requires infrastructure changes at the external borders, including airports, and the setting up of a new digital system to connect authorities in participating countries.

A number of countries last year admitted they feared delays and insufficient time to test the process. Industry associations representing airlines also called on European authorities to plan a “public communications campaign” to alert non-EU nationals about the new requirements.

After several delays, the EES was due to come into force in May this year, but in January it was decided to postpone it again. Although a new date was not set, the EU said it would be launched “by the end of 2023”. This timeline is now also in question.

Crowds for the Olympics

But could it be delayed until the end of 2024?

The French government would like the introduction of the EES to be postponed until after the Olympics taking place in Paris from July 26th until August 11th 2024.

With 10 million tickets up for grabs for events at the Olympics and thousands of athletes taking part the French have understandable concerns over possible travel chaos for the hordes of visitors set to descend on France for the sporting bonanza.

The fear is that activating the new system when a huge number of visitors will arrive in the France would cause congestion in airports, as about 10 minutes will be needed for the first-time registration of each non-EU citizen, an EU diplomat told The Local.

“This is our position and it’s not just linked to (passengers coming from) the UK but also the risk of congestion at airports,” said the diplomat.

EU Justice and Home Affairs Ministers discussed the EES at their meeting on Thursday March 10th.

There has been no sign yet whether the French will be able to persuade other EU member states to delay the introduction for almost another 12 months.

But the diplomat told The Local that several EU member states have shown understanding for the French position.

After the March 10th meeting ministers concluded that “it was necessary and timely to consider alternative scenarios when assessing the timelines for the implementation of the interoperability architecture and of its underlying IT systems.”

They also agreed that the European Commission and the EU Agency for the Operational Management of Large-Scale IT Systems in the Area of Freedom, Security and Justice (eu-LISA) should propose a revised timetable “at the latest for the Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting of 8-9 June 2023.”

“Unfortunately we are experiencing delays and it is clear that the EES will not go live in May as planned. We will consider a new realistic timetable for its implementation in order to avoid further re-planning. Such a timetable will be presented by the Commission and eu-LISA in due time ahead of our next Council meeting in June,” said Gunnar Strömmer, Minister for Justice of Sweden, which holds the rotating EU Presidency this semester, at the press conference after the meeting.

The EES raised concern in the UK, with the Port of Dover’s CEO warning last year of possible ‘tailbacks throughout Kent’ for passengers trying to cross to France. A delay until after the Olympics would be no changes for travellers from the UK for the next two summers.

New border management

A delay of the EES will likely mean further postponing also the entry into of operation of the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS), which will require non-EU citizens that do not need a visa to enter the Schengen area to pre-register before arrival and pay a fee of €7. In the original plan the ETIAS was due to go live this November, some six months after the EES, but was recently delayed to 2024.

As part of new EU border management measures, however, the upgraded Schengen Information System (SIS) entered into operation on 7 March. This provides information on wanted or missing persons, non-EU citizens with no legal right to stay in the EU and lost or stolen objects, including identity documents.

“Together with the Entry/Exit System (EES) and the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS), SIS will be part of the interoperability architecture”, the European Commission said.

This article was produced in combination with Europe Street news.

