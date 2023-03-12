Read news from:
LIVING IN FRANCE

Taxes, chickens and French islands: 6 essential articles about life in France

A handy primer for the tax form season, 3 hidden gem holiday islands the French want to keep to themselves and why one town is giving away chickens - just some of the articles in our latest round of must-reads from The Local.

Published: 12 March 2023 07:09 CET
Taxes, chickens and French islands: 6 essential articles about life in France
Why one French town is offering residents free chickens (Photo by MYCHELE DANIAU / AFP)

The French tax system can be daunting if you are not used to it, so as we again approach the annual tax season here’s what you need to know about filling in your income tax declaration.

How to file your 2023 French income tax declaration

You may have heard that there’s a spot of bother in France over government plans to reform the country’s complex pensions system.

Away from the protests, however, Parliament has been doing its job and the bill at the heart of the matter is moving through the system. The question is: where is it in the parliamentary process? What happens next, and when could – if it gets that far – the bill become law? We’ve done the working out, so you don’t have to.

What next for France’s controversial pension reform bill?

As idle-moment thoughts turn to summer holidays, you may be thinking of heading somewhere in France.

Popular with French tourists but perhaps less well known to international visitors are little islands off the west coast of the country – here are three French islands that you should add to your holiday list.

3 French islands to visit this summer

On a more practical note, if you move to France, sooner or later you will have to swap your driving licence for a French one – but what happens when you want to drive in other countries? Here, we look at which countries French licences are valid in, and where you will need an International Driver’s Permit.

Which countries can I drive on my French licence in?

So, it turns out that Cocaine Bear – a strangely entertaining Hollywood film loosely based on a true story about a bear high on a certain illegal substance (you’ll never guess which one) – has been retitled Crazy Bear for French cinema audiences. No, we don’t know why, either. But it’s definitely not the first film to get renamed in translation…

Puns, sex and urban legends: How English movie titles are translated into French

Let’s round off this week with a positive environmental story all about… chickens. Stick with us here: local authorities in one French town have announced that community members can apply for free chickens to help reduce food waste, just one of many green initiatives being taken by French municipalities.

French town gives free chickens to residents

LIVING IN FRANCE

What is a Livret de Famille in France – and how do you get one?

If you and your family live in France for any length of time you're highly likely to be asked for your Livret de Famille - here's what this means and what the situation is for foreigners.

Published: 10 March 2023 16:30 CET
What is a Livret de Famille in France – and how do you get one?

Point one

First things first: don’t worry if you don’t have one, or even if you don’t know what it is. Not having a Livret de Famille is not a barrier to completing an administrative task. Even in France.

When will I need one?

If you have children, it’s almost inevitable that you will be asked for one when you register them at a new school. And it’s also useful for a range of other administrative tasks, especially those involving offspring.

So what is it?

A Livret de Famille is nothing more or less than a booklet of vital records, proving a family’s make-up, parental and sibling relationships, that sort of thing.

Mixed families, with parents who have children from previous relationships, will have multiple Livrets de Familles, at which point things can get slightly confusing, administratively.

When a couple marry, that is the first entry into a new French Livret de Famille, which is given to the new couple on their marriage as an administrative symbol a new family. Otherwise, it will be delivered on the birth of an unmarried couple’s first child.

It is then the responsibility of the family to maintain their Livret de Famille, by updating these records when any life events – for example, marriage, birth, adoption, divorce, death – take place.

It is worth noting that several other countries – including EU neighbours Spain and Germany-  have something similar.

So, how do I get one?

You have to be French. Or marry/have a child with a French person. Otherwise you can’t have one. Non-French families – even those families that grow by a child or more while they are in France – are not entitled to a Livret de Famille.

What?! But what about all those administration tasks?

Relax. Remember point one.

Despite its grand name, and its apparent importance in day-to-day administrative life, a Livret de Famille is just a booklet of documents. You can make up your own. You need:

  • Birth certificates – all of them; parents and any children in your household;
  • Marriage certificate, where applicable;
  • Divorce certificate(s), where applicable;
  • Proof of ID – your passport, or titre de séjour if you have one.

Be aware, you may need to have some documentation translated into French for certain administrative tasks, including renewing any visa.

Keep them together, keep them safe, and they’ll work well enough whenever you’re asked for your Livret de Famille.

