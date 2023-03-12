Read news from:
STRIKES

Rubbish piles up in strike-bound Paris

Thousands of tonnes of garbage have piled up on streets across the French capital after a week of strike action by dustbin collectors against government pension reforms, city hall said Sunday.

Published: 12 March 2023 18:31 CET
Rubbish collectors of the Paris municipality cleaning service
Rubbish collectors of the Paris municipality cleaning service "Proprete de Paris" gather in front of Ivry incinerator factory, in Ivry on March 6, 2023, ahead of the massive strikes from March 7 against the French government's proposed pension reform, with unions promising to bring the country "to a standstill". Photo: Thomas SAMSON / AFP

Three incineration plants outside the capital have been hit by the work stoppages that have left entire pavements covered in black bags and overflowing bins.

The capital’s household waste agency Syctom said it has been re-routing dustbin lorries to other storage and treatment sites in the region and has yet to resort to calling in the police.

City hall employees have for the last week been picking up rubbish in just half of Paris’s districts. The strike has hit some of the most exclusive areas including the 5th, 6th and 16th arrondissements.

Other districts are served by private firms which have not gone on strike.

According to the hard-left CGT union, refuse collectors and drivers can currently retire from 57 years of age, but would face another two years of work under the reform plans which still grant early retirement for those who faced tough working conditions.

Life expectancy for the garbage workers is 12-17 years below the average for the country as a whole, the CGT says.
 
Out on the streets, 18-year-old student Christophe Mouterde told AFP the dustbin collectors were among “the first victims of this reform… often they have started work young… in a job that’s more difficult than for other people in offices”.
 
Pastry chef Romain Gaia, who works in the 2nd district where bins are not being collected, said, “It’s terrible, there’s rats and mice.”
 
 
But he still offered support for the garbage workers despite the smelly mountains of rubbish nearby.
 
“They are quite right to strike,” said the 36-year-old. “Normally they have no power, but if they stop work they really have (power).”
 
The reform’s headline measure and the cornerstone policy of President Emmanuel Macron’s second term in office is a hike in the general minimum retirement age to 64 from 62, seen by many as unfair to people who start working early.
 
POLITICS

French Senate approves pensions reform as protests appear to lose steam

France's Senate voted late Saturday to approve a deeply unpopular reform to the country's pension system, hours after demonstrators took to the streets to oppose the cornerstone policy of President Emmanuel Macron's second term in office.

Published: 12 March 2023 08:08 CET
Senators passed the reforms by 195 votes to 112, bringing the package another step closer to becoming law. A committee will now hammer out a final draft, which will then be submitted to both the Senate and National Assembly for a final vote.

“An important step was taken this evening with a broad vote on the pension reform text in the Senate,” Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told AFP after the vote, adding that she believed the government had a parliamentary majority to get the reforms passed into law.

Should Macron’s government fail to assemble the necessary majority, however, Borne could deploy a rarely used and highly controversial constitutional tool, known as article 49/3, to push the legislation through without a vote.

Unions, which have fiercely opposed the measures, still hoped on Saturday to force Macron to back down, though the day’s protests against the reform were far smaller than some previous ones.

“This is the final stretch,” Marylise Leon, deputy leader of the CFDT union, told the broadcaster Franceinfo on Saturday. “The endgame is now.”

Tensions flared in the evening, with Paris police saying they had made 32 arrests after some protesters threw objects at security forces, with rubbish bins burned and windows broken.

This week, Macron twice turned down urgent calls by unions to meet with him in a last-ditch attempt to get him to change his mind.

The snub made unions “very angry”, said Philippe Martinez, boss of the hard-left CGT union.

“When there are millions of people in the streets, when there are strikes and all we get from the other side is silence, people wonder: What more do we need to do to be heard?” he said, calling for a referendum on the pensions reform.

The interior ministry said some 368,000 people showed up nationwide for protests — less than half of the 800,000 to one million that police had predicted.

In Paris, 48,000 people took part in rallies, compared to police forecasts of around 100,000.

Protestors lights red flares during a demonstration on the pension reform in Paris

Protestors lights red flares during a demonstration, as part of a nationwide day of strikes and protests called by unions over the proposed pensions overhaul, at Place de la Nation in Paris on March 11, 2023. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)

Unions, who put the attendance figure at a million, had hoped turnout would be higher on a Saturday, when most people did not have to take time off work to attend. On February 11, also a Saturday, 963,000 people demonstrated, according to police.

On the last big strike and protest day on Tuesday, turnout was just under 1.3 million people according to police, and more than three million according to unions.

‘Future of children’

The reform’s headline measure is a hike in the minimum retirement age to 64 from 62, seen by many as unfair to people who started working young.

“I’m here to fight for my colleagues and for our young people,” said Claude Jeanvoine, 63, a retired train driver demonstrating in Strasbourg, in eastern France.

“People shouldn’t let the government get away with this, this is about the future of their children and grandchildren,” he told AFP.

The reforms would also increase the number of years people have to make contributions in order to receive a full pension.

Protesters say that women, especially mothers, are also at a disadvantage under the new reforms.

“If I’d known this was coming, I wouldn’t have stopped working to look after my kids when they were small,” said Sophie Merle, a 50-year-old childcare provider in the southern city of Marseille.

Several sectors in the French economy have been targeted by union calls for indefinite strikes, including in rail and air transport, power stations, natural gas terminals and rubbish collection.

On Saturday in Paris, urban transit was little affected by stoppages, except for some suburban train lines.

But uncollected rubbish has begun to accumulate in some of the capital’s neighbourhoods, and airlines cancelled around 20 percent of their flights scheduled at French airports.

An opinion poll published by broadcaster BFMTV on Saturday found that 63 percent of French people approved of the protests against the reform, and 54 percent were also in favour of the strikes and blockages in some sectors.

Some 78 percent, however, said they believed that Macron would end up getting the reform adopted.

