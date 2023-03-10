For members
INSIDE FRANCE
Inside France: Sexy films, protest blues and a British bromance
From a Frenchman's right to protest to rekindling the flame of the Franco-British relationship, via singing, birthdays and dodgy film titles, our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.
Published: 11 March 2023 14:43 CET
This week we're all about rekindling romances when it comes to international relations. Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / AFP
INSIDE FRANCE
Inside France: Tomatoes, tough love and ‘bringing the country to a halt’
From grocery supplies to house-hunting, via coming out and the likelihood that the country will be 'brought to a halt' next week, our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.
Published: 4 March 2023 14:19 CET
