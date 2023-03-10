Read news from:
INSIDE FRANCE

Inside France: Sexy films, protest blues and a British bromance

From a Frenchman's right to protest to rekindling the flame of the Franco-British relationship, via singing, birthdays and dodgy film titles, our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.

Published: 11 March 2023 14:43 CET
Inside France: Sexy films, protest blues and a British bromance
This week we're all about rekindling romances when it comes to international relations. Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / AFP

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

British bromance

There were a lot of serious topics discussed at the meeting between Emmanuel Macron and Rishi Sunak on Friday, but for much of the French media this was about a chance to go back to normal relations between neighbours and historic allies after the chaotic and tense relationship during the Boris Johnson years and the Liz Truss weeks.

I particularly enjoyed the front page of leftwing daily Libération ahead of the visit. My gran had some very similar souvenir mugs from the weddings of Prince Charles and Diana and Prince Andrew and Sarah back in the 1980s – I hope that’s not a bad omen for the Macron-Sunak relationship

Protest

I’m afraid I had to laugh this week when a Parisian told me, with a completely straight face, that: “Since Macron, no-one can protest in France any more or you will be shot in the back. It’s unfortunate but that’s the way it is.”

On Tuesday an estimated 1.2 million people protested against the pension reform, so I think that statement is not quite true (although there is certainly a serious conversation to be had about police violence in France).

The pension reform bill continues to make its way through the parliamentary process, coming back to the Assemblée nationale next week ahead of a final vote on March 26th. It’s widely expected that strikes will reach a crescendo over the next two weeks with official actions such as walk-outs on the railways and unofficial ones like the rogue Edf workers cutting off the power to towns that elected ministers who back the reforms. 

Song of the week

As the country of my birth takes on the country of my residence this weekend in the Six Nations rugby match known as Le Crunch, I’ll have the opportunity to hear La Marseillaise as it should be sung – bellowed by slightly drunk sports fans.

The French anthem is undoubtedly a cracking tune, so much so that I also heard it sung by groups of distinctly convivial farmers in the wine tent at the closing at France’s biggest farm show last weekend. Can’t quite imagine that happening with God Save the King . . .

Thread of the week

We’ve written about this before at The Local, but French versions of English-language film titles are often a bit . . . weird. Especially when it comes to sex, as the below thread demonstrates.

Although the urban myth that The Matrix films appeared in France as Les jeunes qui traversent des dimensions en portant des lunettes de soleil (young people who travel in dimensions while wearing sunglasses) is sadly not true. In France it was simply Matrix, while in Quebec it was La Matrice.

Puns, sex and urban legends: How French film titles are translated into English

Birthday cake

And the Talking France podcast is back with a special first birthday edition.

Yes, it’s one year since we said ‘Let’s launch a podcast to cover the presidential elections, we’ll probably just do it for a couple of months’. We’ve branched out since then from politics to cover all aspects of French news and life in France – this week’s episode covers; strikes (of course), drought, Olympics tickets, France’s privacy laws and 3 French islands you really should visit.

Listen here or on the link below.

And if you want to hear even more of me talking, this week I am a guest on the Navigating the French podcast, discussing perhaps the most French word of them all – la grève (strikes).

INSIDE FRANCE

Inside France: Tomatoes, tough love and ‘bringing the country to a halt’

From grocery supplies to house-hunting, via coming out and the likelihood that the country will be 'brought to a halt' next week, our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.

Published: 4 March 2023 14:19 CET
Inside France: Tomatoes, tough love and 'bringing the country to a halt'

Rhetorical fire

You might have noticed that we’ve had a lull in strikes for the last two weeks – coinciding with the school holidays – but things are set to ramp up next week, with unions including those representing rail workers, waste collectors and Paris public transport staff declaring ‘rolling’ strikes.

Others – including air traffic controllers – will take part in a one-day strike on March 7th, and unions are promising to ‘bring the country to a halt’.

Trains, planes and deliveries: What to expect from March 7th strikes

It’s honestly hard to predict how disruptive these strikes will be, but one thing I have noticed in recent weeks during conversations with French people is that a few have brought up, unprompted, the fact that France has the lowest retirement age in Europe.

I’m not sure that the outrage at being asked to work until the age of 64 (still lower than the EU average) is quite as widespread as unions would have us believe, although obviously there are big differences between demographics and professions.

Tough love

I hit an important milestone in my French life this week – it’s four years since I sat sobbing in the departure lounge of Charles de Gaulle airport after an extremely unsuccessful day apartment-hunting in Paris, just two weeks before I was due to start my new job at The Local.

Obviously it all worked out in the end (and I’ve written some tips for finding a place to live in Paris) but it’s a reminder that while moving countries is wonderful and fun and life-enriching, it’s also not an easy thing to do. In fact, I would go further and say that most new arrivals in France have been reduced to tears at one point – whether it’s by an incomprehensible admin task, the difficulties of learning the language or one of the thousand-and-one other challenges of settling in. 

La belle France doesn’t make it easy, but perhaps that’s why we love her.

Take a break

The Talking France podcast is taking a break this week, but you can catch up on our back catalogue here.

If you’ve already listened to every episode, firstly thank you for your support! And secondly I can recommend (for French-speakers) a podcast called Coming Out, in which French people talk about their experiences of growing up gay. This week’s guest is Transport minister Clément Beaune and his episode is fascinating. 

And yes, the French use the phrase faire son coming out to describe telling people that you are LGBTQ+, although language watchdog Academie française is trying to replace it with the frankly weird sounding avoir un jour de courage (to have a day of courage). 

Giggles of the week

It’s not nice to make fun of other countries’ problems, but I couldn’t help but laugh at this very topical announcement from the always-fun onboard team of the Eurostar.

While here is our old friend ‘franglais’ making a statement that this student halls of residence perhaps did not intend . . .

