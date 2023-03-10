Read news from:
Seven French départements on weather alert for high winds

High winds have impacted much of France on Friday, with seven départements on 'orange' alert and the start of the day's stage of the Paris-Nice cycle race postponed.

Published: 10 March 2023 13:05 CET
Wind turbines in a field in Campigny, France in December 2022. Much of France was experiencing high winds on March 10th. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP)

Seven French départements – most located in the south east and Corsica – were placed on the “orange” level weather alert for strong winds on Friday.

Parts of Brittany, including the Finistère, Côtes-d’Armor, Ille-et-Vilaine and Morbihan départements, were also placed on orange alert on Friday morning due to the risk of coastal flooding. Météo France has since removed the warning, but advised that people be aware that waves remained strong on the northern coast and on the Channel, as well as on the coastline near Aquitaine.

The départements concerned by strong winds are primarily located in the country’s south east, and they include: Aude, Herault, Pyrénées-Orientales, Var, Alpes-Maritimes, Corse-du-Sud and Haute-Corse.

In Languedoc area, gusts of wind reached up to 140 km/h, and in the Aude département gusts of 120 km/h were recorded. 

Corsica has experienced the highest wind, with gusts reaching up to 180km/h in Balagne. High winds have impacted much of the eastern half of the island.

Central and south western France have also been impacted by high winds, which have caused several thousand homes to lose power, particularly in the départements of Indre-et-Loire and Dordogne.

Approximately 1,500 homes in Indre-et-Loire and 2,000 in Dordogne were without electricity as of 8 am on Friday morning, according France Bleu Touraine.

France Bleu reported that Enedis teams were still on the ground on Friday afternoon working to restore power, with workers having to cope with fallen trees from the wind on Thursday night.

The sixth stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race has been shortened and the start postponed because of strong winds in the area, organisers announced on Friday.

The first part of the race, which was supposed to start shortly before midday from Tourves, has been cancelled because of the winds and will now start at the 117.8km mark at La Fontaine d’Aragon.

The organisers were still working on the exact start time as well as the final mileage of the stage, which is planned to finish at La Colle-sur-Loup, according to AFP.

CLIMATE CRISIS

MAP: Where in France is under water restrictions in spring 2023?

Drought alerts and water restrictions are common in France in the summer, but a severe lack of winter rainfall means that in March, several authorities have already placed restrictions on the use of water.

Published: 8 March 2023 17:10 CET
MAP: Where in France is under water restrictions in spring 2023?

After several weeks without significant rainfall in France, much of the country received some rain on Wednesday, which forecasters expect to last for several days.

But despite the rainfall, several areas of France are already under restrictions, with more likely to follow.

Six French départements – Drôme, Ardèche, Pyrénées-Orientales, Ain, Bouches-du-Rhône, and Var – all had water restrictions in place, as of Wednesday. 

In France, water restrictions are done by municipality and there are four levels. The first step is issuing a drought warning (called vigilence in French), and the next three continue in severity and involve restrictions on domestic water use. The restrictions are implemented at a local level. 

In addition to those six départements that are facing restrictions on water usage, another three, including Savoie, Yvelines, and Corrèze, have issued drought warnings.

The départements of Drôme and Ardèche, located in the Rhone basin, announced their water restrictions this week. For Ardèche, this is the first time the département has put in place water restrictions so early in the year. The primary restrictions apply to northern parts of the département in catchment areas for the Cance and Doux rivers. 

In a press release, the head of the Ardèche département, Thierry Devimeux, said that the “earliness of the drought this year must push all of us to reduce our water consumption as much as possible. Our main uses for the moment should be focused on drinking water. Each of us must adapt an economising attitude toward water”.

Climate experts have warned that productive rainfall during the months of March and April will be crucial for filling both above and underground water sources ahead of the summer.

READ MORE: How likely are droughts and water restrictions in France in summer 2023?

Some experts are hopeful about the recent rainfall. François Gourand, a forecaster from Météo France, told BFMTV that the rainfall which began on Wednesday was due to an “atmospheric river” – or bands of warm and humid air of subtropical origin that carry large quantities of steam and, as a result, can lead to heavy rainfall.

“This is good news”, Gourand told BFMTV.

Screenshot showing water restrictions across France from Propluvia, based on information from March 7th (Photo credit: The Local)

Despite the good news, French environment minister, Christophe Béchu told Franceinfo that “by the end of the week, we can expect at least 12 départements to face water restrictions”.

The minister explained that during the month of February, nearly 80 percent of France’s underground water tables were found to have been at below-normal levels, according to data from the Bureau of Geological and Mining Research (BRGM).

During an emergency meeting with local authorities last week, the environment minister urged municipalities to take on drought restrictions and reduce water consumption.

The under-minister for environment, Berangere Couillard, echoed the minister’s statements. Couillard told Franceinfo that the ministry will release a communiqué on the subject in mid-April “to remind the general public of positive gestures they can take”. 

According to Franceinfo, the ministry also plans to review the drought situation again on March 15th, after receiving the rain forecast from Météo-France.

