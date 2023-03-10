Seven French départements on weather alert for high winds

Seven French départements – most located in the south east and Corsica – were placed on the “orange” level weather alert for strong winds on Friday.

🔶 11 départements en Orange pic.twitter.com/RIPF6RpEUR — VigiMétéoFrance (@VigiMeteoFrance) March 10, 2023

Parts of Brittany, including the Finistère, Côtes-d’Armor, Ille-et-Vilaine and Morbihan départements, were also placed on orange alert on Friday morning due to the risk of coastal flooding. Météo France has since removed the warning, but advised that people be aware that waves remained strong on the northern coast and on the Channel, as well as on the coastline near Aquitaine.

The départements concerned by strong winds are primarily located in the country’s south east, and they include: Aude, Herault, Pyrénées-Orientales, Var, Alpes-Maritimes, Corse-du-Sud and Haute-Corse.

In Languedoc area, gusts of wind reached up to 140 km/h, and in the Aude département gusts of 120 km/h were recorded.

Corsica has experienced the highest wind, with gusts reaching up to 180km/h in Balagne. High winds have impacted much of the eastern half of the island.

Central and south western France have also been impacted by high winds, which have caused several thousand homes to lose power, particularly in the départements of Indre-et-Loire and Dordogne.

Approximately 1,500 homes in Indre-et-Loire and 2,000 in Dordogne were without electricity as of 8 am on Friday morning, according France Bleu Touraine.

France Bleu reported that Enedis teams were still on the ground on Friday afternoon working to restore power, with workers having to cope with fallen trees from the wind on Thursday night.

The sixth stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race has been shortened and the start postponed because of strong winds in the area, organisers announced on Friday.

The first part of the race, which was supposed to start shortly before midday from Tourves, has been cancelled because of the winds and will now start at the 117.8km mark at La Fontaine d’Aragon.

The organisers were still working on the exact start time as well as the final mileage of the stage, which is planned to finish at La Colle-sur-Loup, according to AFP.