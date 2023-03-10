For members
LATEST: How strikes will affect France this weekend
France is in the grip of ongoing strike actions against proposed pension reforms - from plane and train cancellations to fuel shortages and demos, here's what to expect this weekend.
Published: 10 March 2023 10:33 CET
MAP: Where in France are blockades causing fuel shortages?
Striking workers are blockading French oil refineries with the intention of stopping deliveries of petrol/gasoline and diesel to filling stations - here's what impact the blockades are having on fuel supplies.
Published: 9 March 2023 16:06 CET
