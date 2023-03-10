LATEST: How strikes will affect France this weekend

As protests against the French government’s planned pension reform continue, several sectors will be affected over the weekend of March 11th and 12th, and the weekend will also see more large demonstrations.

Tuesday marked the latest one-day strike which saw major disruption on services across France including trains and city public transport. Another one-day strike is planned for Wednesday, March 15th, but several unions have declared rolling strikes, which means that disruption continues.

Five minutes to understand French pension reform

Other workers are blockading fuel refineries, which is leading to fuel shortages at some filling stations.

Here’s what to expect this weekend;

Drivers

Workers belonging to the militant CGT union have been blockading fuel refineries since Monday with the intention of stopping deliveries of petrol/gasoline and diesel getting to filling stations.

The impact of this is beginning to be felt at service stations, with some reporting shortages – although the effects are worse in some areas than others.

MAP Where in France are blockades causing fuel shortages?

Flights

Ongoing strike action by air traffic controllers has led the French civil aviation authority to cancel numerous flights over the past week.

The cancellations continue into the weekend with Paris-Orly, Marseille, Toulouse, Nantes and Bordeaux airports seeing 20 percent of flights cancelled on Saturday.

On Sunday, 20 percent of flights are cancelled at Paris-Orly, Marseille and Toulouse. Other airports should function as normal, although knock-on disruption and delays to other flights is possible – flights going over French airspace may also be rerouted.

Trains

Rail unions are backing the rolling strikes, so services will remain disrupted on the French and international rail network.

Rail operator SNCF will publish the detailed strike timetable for the weekend at 5pm on Friday, but says that it expects “similar levels of disruption” over the weekend to those seen on Friday, when only around one third of trains ran.

The disruption also affects international services like the Thalys and Lyria services to Belgium and Switzerland and the Eurostar.

Eurostar bosses will publish details of the weekend services later on Friday, but in recent days around four services per day between Paris and London have been cancelled, with the rest running normally.

Paris

Paris public transport returned largely to normal on Friday, with only a couple of Metro lines and the RER A and B lines seeing fewer than normal services. City transport bosses with the RATP say they expect this to continue over the weekend. It’s worth noting that line 9 and line 14 will be closed on Sunday – although this is for pre-planned works, not because of strikes.

Demos

Saturday is another ‘day of action’ when unions are calling for people to take to the streets to show their opposition to the reform – demos are planned for towns and cities across France with unions hopping to top the 1.2 million turnout on Tuesday.

In Paris the marchers will meet at 2pm at Place de la République with the exact route of the demo still TBC. It is likely that there will be road closures in place around Place de la République.

