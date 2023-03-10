Read news from:
Austria
STRIKES

LATEST: How strikes will affect France this weekend

France is in the grip of ongoing strike actions against proposed pension reforms - from plane and train cancellations to fuel shortages and demos, here's what to expect this weekend.

Published: 10 March 2023 10:33 CET
Photo by Geoffroy Van der Hasselt / AFP

As protests against the French government’s planned pension reform continue, several sectors will be affected over the weekend of March 11th and 12th, and the weekend will also see more large demonstrations.

Tuesday marked the latest one-day strike which saw major disruption on services across France including trains and city public transport. Another one-day strike is planned for Wednesday, March 15th, but several unions have declared rolling strikes, which means that disruption continues.

Five minutes to understand French pension reform

Other workers are blockading fuel refineries, which is leading to fuel shortages at some filling stations. 

You can find all the latest info on upcoming strike action in our strike section HERE and our strike calendar HERE

Here’s what to expect this weekend;

Drivers

Workers belonging to the militant CGT union have been blockading fuel refineries since Monday with the intention of stopping deliveries of petrol/gasoline and diesel getting to filling stations.

The impact of this is beginning to be felt at service stations, with some reporting shortages – although the effects are worse in some areas than others.

MAP Where in France are blockades causing fuel shortages?

Flights 

Ongoing strike action by air traffic controllers has led the French civil aviation authority to cancel numerous flights over the past week.

The cancellations continue into the weekend with Paris-Orly, Marseille, Toulouse, Nantes and Bordeaux airports seeing 20 percent of flights cancelled on Saturday.

On Sunday, 20 percent of flights are cancelled at Paris-Orly, Marseille and Toulouse. Other airports should function as normal, although knock-on disruption and delays to other flights is possible – flights going over French airspace may also be rerouted.

Trains

Rail unions are backing the rolling strikes, so services will remain disrupted on the French and international rail network.

Rail operator SNCF will publish the detailed strike timetable for the weekend at 5pm on Friday, but says that it expects “similar levels of disruption” over the weekend to those seen on Friday, when only around one third of trains ran.

The disruption also affects international services like the Thalys and Lyria services to Belgium and Switzerland and the Eurostar.

Eurostar bosses will publish details of the weekend services later on Friday, but in recent days around four services per day between Paris and London have been cancelled, with the rest running normally.

Paris

Paris public transport returned largely to normal on Friday, with only a couple of Metro lines and the RER A and B lines seeing fewer than normal services. City transport bosses with the RATP say they expect this to continue over the weekend. It’s worth noting that line 9 and line 14 will be closed on Sunday – although this is for pre-planned works, not because of strikes. 

Demos

Saturday is another ‘day of action’ when unions are calling for people to take to the streets to show their opposition to the reform – demos are planned for towns and cities across France with unions hopping to top the 1.2 million turnout on Tuesday.

In Paris the marchers will meet at 2pm at Place de la République with the exact route of the demo still TBC. It is likely that there will be road closures in place around Place de la République.

Here are some of the other demos planned

  • Toulouse –  10.30am at St-Cyprien
  • Nice – 10am at Gare de Nice 
  • Caen – 2.30pm at Rives de l’Orne
  • Rennes – 2.30pm at Place de la Bretagne
  • La Rochelle – 2.30pm at the station
  • Montpellier – 2pm at Rives du Lez
  • Bordeaux – 1.30pm at Place la Bourse
  • Narbonne – 10am at Théâtre
  • Nevers – two demos, one at 2pm leaving from the Medef offices on boulevard du Pré-Plantin (supported by the unions Unsa, FO and CFDT) and the other at the aérodrome roundabout (supported by CGT, CFTC, FSU, CGC and Solidaires)
  • Sables-d’Olonne – 2.30pm in front of the entrance to Atlantes 
  • Fougères – 10.30am on Esplanade des Chaussonnières
  • Lannion – 11am at Quai d’Aiguillon 

FUEL

MAP: Where in France are blockades causing fuel shortages?

Striking workers are blockading French oil refineries with the intention of stopping deliveries of petrol/gasoline and diesel to filling stations - here's what impact the blockades are having on fuel supplies.

Published: 9 March 2023 16:06 CET
France is in the grip of ongoing strike action as unions battle the government over pension reform. Among the workers on strike are employees at oil refineries owned by TotalEnergies.

Their stated aim is to prevent supplies of fuel getting out, but experts say it will take time before the effects are felt at filling stations, and will also depend on the level of support for the strike.

“The strike has been renewed on all TotalEnergies sites this morning,” Eric Sellini, the head of the CGT-Chimie union which represents refinery workers, told AFP on Thursday.

READ ALSO Roadblocks and fuel shortages: How March strikes will affect driving in France

Members of the hardline CGT union employed at the country’s oil refineries have said that they intend to “walk out and stay out”.

As of Thursday, fuel shipments remained blocked at TotalEnergies’ La Mède, Donges, Normandy, Feyzin and Flanders refineries – three days after strike action started up again in French oil refineries on Monday.

However, the head of France’s union for oil industries told Franceinfo on Wednesday that there was no need to “rush to the pump”.

According to reporting by BFMTV, only about 6.7 percent of fuel stations across France were experiencing fuel shortages on Thursday morning, but some parts of France are more affected than others.

Industry experts told Le Parisien in an article published on Tuesday that shortages at service stations would not happen immediately. “For some small stations in rural areas with less storage capacity, [shortages could occur] after 24 to 48 hours”. Most other stations would take about three days to see the impacts of blockades. 

According to reporting by BFMTV, 200 other depots continued to supply French service stations with fuel on Thursday even amid blockades of refineries. 

READ MORE: Grève illimitée or générale: 12 bits of French strike vocab you need to know

In the Sarthe département, home to Le Mans in centre-west France, about a third of the stations (32.69 percent) reported fuel shortages.

Le Parisien also reported shortages in Orne and Mayenne départements, with almost a quarter of filling stations out of stock in fuel (22.95 and 22.81 percent respectively). The majority of stations with over 10 percent of filling stations experiencing shortages were concentrated in the north-west and around Toulouse, as of Thursday.

On Thursday Rhône département was the least affected with 0.5 percent of its filling stations running dry. Other départements, like the Côte-d’Or, Haute-Savoie, Rhine and Loire were also faring well as of Thursday, with less than one percent of stations impacted by shortages.

The French government has has created an interactive map showing the price of fuel at filling stations around France, which can also be used to see which stations are reporting shortages.

The map allows you to search by town, département or postcode for the nearest filling stations to you – you can find the interactive version here.

Which brands for fuel stations are most impacted so far?

TotalEnergies service stations were most affected as of Thursday, with almost 10 percent of Total stations having shortages of E10 and SP98. About 7.6 percent of TotalEnergies stations were also experiencing diesel shortages.

Other fuel providers have been impacted too – Carrefour is the most-impacted supermarket chain, with 8.5 percent of service stations impacted. Leclerc, as of Thursday, saw about 7 percent of its stations affected.

In contrast, independent fuel providers have fared better, with less than two percent of their stations experiencing shortages as of Thursday.

