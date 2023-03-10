Read news from:
French Word of the Day: Enquiquiner

This French word is not only fun to say, but it also conveys a feeling we all experience from time to time.

Published: 10 March 2023 12:36 CET
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Why do I need to know enquiquiner?

Because you might want to tell someone just how much they are bothering you.

What does it mean?

Enquiquiner roughly pronounced ahn-kee-kee-nay – is a bit of a tongue twister. This funny sounding French word means “to annoy, bother or piss off”.

You might hear an older relative or friend use this word when describing feelings of frustration. Enquiquiner is conjugated like a regular -ER verb, but you ought to be aware that it is still a slang term (even if it is mostly used by the older generation), so it may not be suitable for more formal settings.

According to the Académie Française, enquiquiner has been used in some form since at least the 19th century, originally having been written as enkikinant

It originally meant ‘to squeeze by the throat’ and it is likely derived from the slang word ‘kiki’ which means throat or neck (cou or gorge in French). 

Another similar colloquial French expression that means ‘to piss off’ or ‘annoy’ is emmerder – though this is a bit more vulgar than enquiquiner. If you are looking for a more formal way to say you are annoyed, you could try the verb ennuyer

Use it like this

J’ai été enquiquiné pendant plusieurs mois par le goutte-à-goutte du robinet. Nous l’avons finalement réparé la semaine dernière. – The faucet dripping annoyed me for several months. We finally fixed it last week.

Je sais qu’il doit être enquiquiné par toutes mes questions.– I know he must be pissed off with all my questions.

French Expression of the Day: Depuis la nuit des temps

This rather poetic French phrase actually has a lot of everyday uses.

Published: 9 March 2023 11:13 CET
Why do I need to know depuis la nuit des temps?

Because you might want to emphasise to your French friend just how long you have been waiting in line.

What does it mean?

Depuis la nuit des temps roughly pronounced deh pwee lah noo-eet day tahm – is a French expression that translates precisely to “since the night of time”.

If you think it looks and sounds similar to the English expression, “since the dawn of time” then you would be correct. This French phrase basically means “for a very long time” or “forever”.  

You might hear it used when someone is describing a phenomenon that has been in existence for many years, or perhaps just a complaint about having to wait too long for your perpetually tardy friend. 

The French have been using their version of this expression since at least the 17th century, and experts believe that it has biblical origins, referencing the period before the creation of humanity.

Another similar colloquial French expression to signify that a long time has passed is ça fait un bail.

Use it like this

Le politicien a rejeté les affirmations de l’activiste et a déclaré que les choses étaient ainsi depuis la nuit des temps. – The politician shrugged off the activist’s claims and said things have been like this since the dawn of time.

On peut dire que les conflits interpersonnels existent depuis la nuit des temps. – You could say that interpersonal conflict has existed since the dawn of time. 

J’ai l’impression de faire la queue depuis la nuit des temps.– I feel like I have been waiting in line since the dawn of time.

