TRAVEL NEWS

France wants to delay new EU border system until after Paris Olympics

France wants to delay the entry into operation of the new EU border system until after the 2024 Paris Olympics to avoid "congestion" at airports and delays at border crossings from the UK, a European diplomat has confirmed to The Local.

Published: 10 March 2023 22:04 CET
Olympics rings are installed in front of the Paris City Hall during the "Olympics Day" organized by the the "Comite National Olympique et Sportif Francais " (CNOSF) to celebrate the upcoming of the 2024 Paris Olympics Games, in Paris on June 23, 2018. (Photo by LUCAS BARIOULET / AFP)

The EU entry/exit system (EES) will require non-EU citizens arriving for short stays to register and have biometric data, including fingerprints, taken at the border the first time they enter the Schengen area.

The system will enable the automatic scanning of passports replacing manual stamping by border guards. It will collect the data of non-EU nationals each time they cross the external borders and store it in a centralised database shared among the Schengen countries.

The EES was created to tighten up border security and ensure the enforcement of the 90-day limit in any 180-day period for tourists and visitors. But it requires infrastructure changes at the external borders, including airports, and the setting up of a new digital system to connect authorities in participating countries.

A number of countries last year admitted they feared delays and insufficient time to test the process. Industry associations representing airlines also called on European authorities to plan a “public communications campaign” to alert non-EU nationals about the new requirements.

After several delays, the EES was due to come into force in May this year, but in January it was decided to postpone it again. Although a new date was not set, the EU said it would be launched “by the end of 2023”. This timeline is now also in question.

Crowds for the Olympics

But could it be delayed until the end of 2024?

The French government would like the introduction of the EES to be postponed until after the Olympics taking place in Paris from July 26th until August 11th 2024.

With 10 million tickets up for grabs for events at the Olympics and thousands of athletes taking part the French have understandable concerns over possible travel chaos for the hordes of visitors set to descend on France for the sporting bonanza.

The fear is that activating the new system when a huge number of visitors will arrive in the France would cause congestion in airports, as about 10 minutes will be needed for the first-time registration of each non-EU citizen, an EU diplomat told The Local.

“This is our position and it’s not just linked to (passengers coming from) the UK but also the risk of congestion at airports,” said the diplomat.

EU Justice and Home Affairs Ministers discussed the EES at their meeting on Thursday March 10th.

There has been no sign yet whether the French will be able to persuade other EU member states to delay the introduction for almost another 12 months.

But the diplomat told The Local that several EU member states have shown understanding for the French position.

After the March 10th meeting ministers concluded that “it was necessary and timely to consider alternative scenarios when assessing the timelines for the implementation of the interoperability architecture and of its underlying IT systems.”

They also agreed that the European Commission and the EU Agency for the Operational Management of Large-Scale IT Systems in the Area of Freedom, Security and Justice (eu-LISA) should propose a revised timetable “at the latest for the Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting of 8-9 June 2023.”

“Unfortunately we are experiencing delays and it is clear that the EES will not go live in May as planned. We will consider a new realistic timetable for its implementation in order to avoid further re-planning. Such a timetable will be presented by the Commission and eu-LISA in due time ahead of our next Council meeting in June,” said Gunnar Strömmer, Minister for Justice of Sweden, which holds the rotating EU Presidency this semester, at the press conference after the meeting.

The EES raised concern in the UK, with the Port of Dover’s CEO warning last year of possible ‘tailbacks throughout Kent’ for passengers trying to cross to France. A delay until after the Olympics would be no changes for travellers from the UK for the next two summers.

New border management

A delay of the EES will likely mean further postponing also the entry into of operation of the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS), which will require non-EU citizens that do not need a visa to enter the Schengen area to pre-register before arrival and pay a fee of €7. In the original plan the ETIAS was due to go live this November, some six months after the EES, but was recently delayed to 2024.

As part of new EU border management measures, however, the upgraded Schengen Information System (SIS) entered into operation on 7 March. This provides information on wanted or missing persons, non-EU citizens with no legal right to stay in the EU and lost or stolen objects, including identity documents.

“Together with the Entry/Exit System (EES) and the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS), SIS will be part of the interoperability architecture”, the European Commission said.

This article was produced in combination with Europe Street news.

For members

14 places to visit and festivals to enjoy in France this Spring

The days are getting longer and the temperatures are starting to rise, so we've got some ideas for places to visit and things to do in France this spring.

Published: 10 March 2023 17:04 CET
Poetry, culture, art, music, food, wine and some lovely places to visit. There’s something for everyone as France wakes up from winter, and gears up for another busy summer.

Festivals

Les Printemps des Poètes – to March 23rd

A fortnight of poetry recitals in bars, theatres, clubs and cafés the length and breadth of Nice. What’s not to like?

Rallye du Touquet – March 16th – 18th

One for petrolheads – the opening round of the 2023 French Rally Championships takes place at Pas de Calais resort of Le Touquet, as it has done every year since 2010. 

Saint Mont Vignoble en Fête 2023 – March 24th – 26th

Wine lovers of the world, unite, in the delightful Gers department in south-west France for three days of cultural and gastronomic eventery…

Banlieues Bleues – March 24th – April 21st

Miles Davis, Miriam Makeba, Nina Simone, Chuck Berry and John Zorn are among the jazz and blues greats to have played the Banlieues Bleues festival in the past.

Now in its 40th year, this annual event is a series of concerts running over several weeks in the Paris suburbs of Seine-Saint-Denis.

Foire au Jambon – April 6th – 9th

Bayonne is more famous for its grand annual festival in July, which attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors. But the earlier-in-the-year Foire au Jambon is centuries older.

The Fêtes de Bayonne was founded in 1932 – the Foire au Jambon in 1462. It celebrates every stage of the creation of the famous hams that proudly bear the Basque town’s name. There’s even an omelette and ham competition…

Festival international du cerf-volant et du vent – April 8th – 10th

Châtelaillon-Plage in the south-west département of Charente-Maritimes is a windswept delight of a beach and every year it hosts a kite and wind festival for three days every April. There’s big kites, little kites, competition kites, fighting kites. Plus, kite surfing and kite-building workshops. Basically, kites plus wind plus sand plus sea equals a whole lotta fun.

Printemps de Bourges – April 18th – 23rd

You know summer’s well and truly on the way when the outdoor music festivals start popping up on the agenda.

Enter the annual, eclectic Printemps de Bourges in the central French town of Bourges, which this year features Bob Sinclair, Jeanne Added, Benjamin Biolay, Izia – and numerous others.

Journées Romaines – May 4th – 8th

If you head down to Nîmes in early May, you may think you’ve also travelled back in time roughly 2,000 years as the town’s famous Roman amphitheatre hosts its annual high-octane historical renactment events.

This year, visitors will experience the greatest battles of the Gallic Wars which pitted Gallic leader Vercingetorix against Julius Caesar. 

Nuit des Musées – May 13th

At the time of publication, France’s Ministry of Culture was still busy collating information on which French museums across are taking part in this year’s Europe-wide Night at the Museum extravaganza. Expect, however, temporary exhibitions, themed guided visits, musical entertainment, lectures, concerts, food tasting, historical reconstructions and re-enactments, and film projections. Check out the website nearer the time for full details. 

Cannes International Film Festival – May 16th – 27th

The 76th film festival opens in the glamorous resort on the south coast of France in mid-May. It is, of course, all about the movies – Swedish director Ruben Östlund heads the jury this year – but it’s also about the glamour … and the star spotting.

And  a few places to visit

But you don’t need to wait for a festival to make a trip, France has a few destinations that are particularly special in the spring.

Giverny

No one needs an excuse to visit the art-inspiring village of Giverny, Normandy, where father of impressionism Claude Monet lived and painted his glorious works of art for 43 years. The gardens open to visitors from April 1st, so you can wander through the beautiful gardens and maybe you’ll be inspired to create your own masterpieces? Booking in advance is highly recommended, even out of the peak season. 

Western isles

The three islands off France’s west coast – Île de Ré, Île d’Oléron and Île de Noirmoutier – are very popular with French tourists in the summer months, but they’re also great to visit in spring. Slightly less busy, you’ll still find places of places open to sample the islands’ famous seafood and wines, or take a walk or cycle around the coast. All three are accessible by car via bridges or causeways from the mainland.

3 of our favourite French islands

Carcassonne

The south-west France historic city is a UNESCO world heritage site and can get very busy in the summer, so why not visit in the spring? Fewer people about means more space in those beautiful winding medieval streets but you’ll still find plenty of bars and restaurants open. The area’s culinary speciality – cassoulet – is best sampled in the cooler temperatures, which is another reason to go now.

Versailles

In the spring the famous gardens of the former royal chateau are bursting into life, while the palace itself holds a series of cultural events which this spring include performances of the ballet Swan Lake and Purcell opera. From April 1st the musical garden events and ‘music and water’ performances take place outdoor. Full programme here

