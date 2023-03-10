Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS

Events, sports and prices: Paris Olympic organisers reveal who got tickets in first draw

As the first phase of ticket sales for the Paris 2024 closes, organisers have revealed details of tickets sold, who got them and what they paid.

Published: 10 March 2023 13:04 CET
Events, sports and prices: Paris Olympic organisers reveal who got tickets in first draw
Head of Paris 2024 Tony Estanguet at the unveiling of the Games logo. Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP

Phase 1 of ticket sales has now closed – a week earlier than planned – and amid complaints of high prices and unavailable events, organisers have revealed details of the sales.

In total, 3.25 million tickets were sold in phase 1, out of the 8 million tickets that will eventually be on sale to the general public (plus another 2 million tickets for sports organisations, youth groups and corporate tickets).

Tickets are sold sold in a three-stage process – phase 1, which has just closed, sold tickets in packs of three to people who sere selected from a draw; phase 2, which will also be via a draw but will sell single tickets, opens in May and phase 3 – a straightforward first-come, first-serve online sale for the remaining tickets, is set for the autumn.

To find out how to register for phase 2 of the sales process – click here.

Despite complaints about high prices, organisers say that of the 3.25 million tickets sold in phase 1, 69 percent were for €100 or less per ticket and just 4.5 percent of sales were of tickets at €200 or more.

On the much-hyped €24 tickets, 400,000 (or 13 percent of total sales) were sold during phase 1, meaning that 300,000 will be available in later stages of the sale.

READ ALSO Hotels, tickets and scam: What to know if you’re visiting Paris for the Olympics

Ticket winners in phase 1 were contacted by email and sent a time slot to buy tickets – users reported that those who got an early slot were generally able to find tickets to events that they wanted, while those who got a later slot found that either the events they wanted were sold out or only the highest priced tickets were left.

A poll for radio station RTL found that 80 percent of French people thought the tickets were too expensive.

Football (which had a large number of affordable tickets, many for events outside Paris), athletics (incl. track and field), rugby, basketball and volleyball were the most popular sports to form the packs in phase 1. 

Climbing and BMX, popular disciplines with very limited capacity, were sold out on the first day while the new Olympic event of Breakdancing as well as 3×3 basketball also sold out early.

As you would expect, most of the sales were in the host country of France – two thirds of all tickets were sold to buyers in France. The top countries for sales were France, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands and the US. 

Registration for phase 2 of ticket sales opens on March 15th and runs until April 20th, with the sale beginning on May 11th – find full details here

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

STRIKES

French labour union cuts power to Paris 2024 Olympic building sites

A French labour union said its members working in the energy sector had on Thursday cut power to the building sites for the Paris 2024 Olympic Village, as well as the main Stade de France stadium.

Published: 9 March 2023 13:16 CET
French labour union cuts power to Paris 2024 Olympic building sites

Gas and electricity supplies were cut to the sites as well as data centres, said Sebastien Menesplier, secretary general of the hardline CGT union’s energy branch, as unions step up actions to thwart the government’s controversial pension reform.

As of Thursday afternoon, the entire site was still without power. Striking workers targetted the source station Ampere, Libération reported.

The move came shortly after France’s Senate voted on Thursday to raise the retirement age by two years to 64, as the government moves to overhaul the country’s pensions system in the face of strong opposition from labour unions.

The conservative-dominated legislative body voted in favour of a decisive article to raise the age of retirement by 201 votes to 115. Debate will resume later on Thursday over a controversial amendment to the bill.

French unions have sought to maintain pressure on the government throughout the week, as fuel deliveries and train traffic continued to be disrupted across France for a third day on Thursday, following more than a million people protested across the country against pension reform on Tuesday.

SHOW COMMENTS