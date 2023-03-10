Events, sports and prices: Paris Olympic organisers reveal who got tickets in first draw

Phase 1 of ticket sales has now closed – a week earlier than planned – and amid complaints of high prices and unavailable events, organisers have revealed details of the sales.

In total, 3.25 million tickets were sold in phase 1, out of the 8 million tickets that will eventually be on sale to the general public (plus another 2 million tickets for sports organisations, youth groups and corporate tickets).

Tickets are sold sold in a three-stage process – phase 1, which has just closed, sold tickets in packs of three to people who sere selected from a draw; phase 2, which will also be via a draw but will sell single tickets, opens in May and phase 3 – a straightforward first-come, first-serve online sale for the remaining tickets, is set for the autumn.

To find out how to register for phase 2 of the sales process – click here.

Despite complaints about high prices, organisers say that of the 3.25 million tickets sold in phase 1, 69 percent were for €100 or less per ticket and just 4.5 percent of sales were of tickets at €200 or more.

On the much-hyped €24 tickets, 400,000 (or 13 percent of total sales) were sold during phase 1, meaning that 300,000 will be available in later stages of the sale.

Ticket winners in phase 1 were contacted by email and sent a time slot to buy tickets – users reported that those who got an early slot were generally able to find tickets to events that they wanted, while those who got a later slot found that either the events they wanted were sold out or only the highest priced tickets were left.

A poll for radio station RTL found that 80 percent of French people thought the tickets were too expensive.

Football (which had a large number of affordable tickets, many for events outside Paris), athletics (incl. track and field), rugby, basketball and volleyball were the most popular sports to form the packs in phase 1.

Climbing and BMX, popular disciplines with very limited capacity, were sold out on the first day while the new Olympic event of Breakdancing as well as 3×3 basketball also sold out early.

As you would expect, most of the sales were in the host country of France – two thirds of all tickets were sold to buyers in France. The top countries for sales were France, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands and the US.

Registration for phase 2 of ticket sales opens on March 15th and runs until April 20th, with the sale beginning on May 11th – find full details here.