TRAVEL NEWS

14 places to visit and festivals to enjoy in France this Spring

The days are getting longer and the temperatures are starting to rise, so we've got some ideas for places to visit and things to do in France this spring.

Published: 10 March 2023 17:04 CET
The gardens at Giverny re-open to the public in April. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

Poetry, culture, art, music, food, wine and some lovely places to visit. There’s something for everyone as France wakes up from winter, and gears up for another busy summer.

Festivals

Les Printemps des Poètes – to March 23rd

A fortnight of poetry recitals in bars, theatres, clubs and cafés the length and breadth of Nice. What’s not to like?

Rallye du Touquet – March 16th – 18th

One for petrolheads – the opening round of the 2023 French Rally Championships takes place at Pas de Calais resort of Le Touquet, as it has done every year since 2010. 

Saint Mont Vignoble en Fête 2023 – March 24th – 26th

Wine lovers of the world, unite, in the delightful Gers department in south-west France for three days of cultural and gastronomic eventery…

Banlieues Bleues – March 24th – April 21st

Miles Davis, Miriam Makeba, Nina Simone, Chuck Berry and John Zorn are among the jazz and blues greats to have played the Banlieues Bleues festival in the past.

Now in its 40th year, this annual event is a series of concerts running over several weeks in the Paris suburbs of Seine-Saint-Denis.

Foire au Jambon – April 6th – 9th

Bayonne is more famous for its grand annual festival in July, which attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors. But the earlier-in-the-year Foire au Jambon is centuries older.

The Fêtes de Bayonne was founded in 1932 – the Foire au Jambon in 1462. It celebrates every stage of the creation of the famous hams that proudly bear the Basque town’s name. There’s even an omelette and ham competition…

Festival international du cerf-volant et du vent – April 8th – 10th

Châtelaillon-Plage in the south-west département of Charente-Maritimes is a windswept delight of a beach and every year it hosts a kite and wind festival for three days every April. There’s big kites, little kites, competition kites, fighting kites. Plus, kite surfing and kite-building workshops. Basically, kites plus wind plus sand plus sea equals a whole lotta fun.

Printemps de Bourges – April 18th – 23rd

You know summer’s well and truly on the way when the outdoor music festivals start popping up on the agenda.

Enter the annual, eclectic Printemps de Bourges in the central French town of Bourges, which this year features Bob Sinclair, Jeanne Added, Benjamin Biolay, Izia – and numerous others.

Journées Romaines – May 4th – 8th

If you head down to Nîmes in early May, you may think you’ve also travelled back in time roughly 2,000 years as the town’s famous Roman amphitheatre hosts its annual high-octane historical renactment events.

This year, visitors will experience the greatest battles of the Gallic Wars which pitted Gallic leader Vercingetorix against Julius Caesar. 

Nuit des Musées – May 13th

At the time of publication, France’s Ministry of Culture was still busy collating information on which French museums across are taking part in this year’s Europe-wide Night at the Museum extravaganza. Expect, however, temporary exhibitions, themed guided visits, musical entertainment, lectures, concerts, food tasting, historical reconstructions and re-enactments, and film projections. Check out the website nearer the time for full details. 

Cannes International Film Festival – May 16th – 27th

The 76th film festival opens in the glamorous resort on the south coast of France in mid-May. It is, of course, all about the movies – Swedish director Ruben Östlund heads the jury this year – but it’s also about the glamour … and the star spotting.

And  a few places to visit

But you don’t need to wait for a festival to make a trip, France has a few destinations that are particularly special in the spring.

Giverny

No one needs an excuse to visit the art-inspiring village of Giverny, Normandy, where father of impressionism Claude Monet lived and painted his glorious works of art for 43 years. The gardens open to visitors from April 1st, so you can wander through the beautiful gardens and maybe you’ll be inspired to create your own masterpieces? Booking in advance is highly recommended, even out of the peak season. 

Western isles

The three islands off France’s west coast – Île de Ré, Île d’Oléron and Île de Noirmoutier – are very popular with French tourists in the summer months, but they’re also great to visit in spring. Slightly less busy, you’ll still find places of places open to sample the islands’ famous seafood and wines, or take a walk or cycle around the coast. All three are accessible by car via bridges or causeways from the mainland.

3 of our favourite French islands

Carcassonne

The south-west France historic city is a UNESCO world heritage site and can get very busy in the summer, so why not visit in the spring? Fewer people about means more space in those beautiful winding medieval streets but you’ll still find plenty of bars and restaurants open. The area’s culinary speciality – cassoulet – is best sampled in the cooler temperatures, which is another reason to go now.

Versailles

In the spring the famous gardens of the former royal chateau are bursting into life, while the palace itself holds a series of cultural events which this spring include performances of the ballet Swan Lake and Purcell opera. From April 1st the musical garden events and ‘music and water’ performances take place outdoor. Full programme here

TRAVEL NEWS

Jersey introduces pilot scheme to scrap passport requirement for French visitors

French visitors will no longer need a passport to travel to the UK crown dependency of Jersey for day trips, under a new pilot scheme launched to help deal with post-Brexit complications.

Published: 10 March 2023 12:12 CET
The Jersey Minister for Home Affairs, Deputy Helen Miles, announced via press release on Tuesday that French nationals visiting the island will no longer need to present a valid passport to visit for a day trip – as had been the rule since the end of the Brexit transition period.

Instead, French visitors will be able to travel on commercial ferries using just a national ID card in a pilot scheme set to begin at the start of the summer tourist season.

Since Brexit, the UK has required all EU visitors to show a passport, rather than a national ID card as was the rule before. This includes the Channel islands, since they are UK crown dependencies.

In her press release, Miles explained that since Brexit, all EU nationals have been required to show a passport to enter Jersey when visiting from outside the common travel area. 

“The current process has proven difficult for many French nationals, who may not possess passports and instead rely on ID cards. This has led to a significant decline in the day trip traffic to the Island”, Miles said.

“We are grateful to our partners in the UK and in Normandy for their help and engagement, and to the Minister for External Relations and his department for their support. It is important that we are all working together to enable French residents to visit our beautiful Island and give them the flexibility they need to do so.

Miles added that: “Arrangements will be made to make sure robust measures are in place to ensure the security of the border is maintained.”

Travel between Jersey and the UK does not require a passport, although photo ID may be required.

The Jersey government said that ID cards would only be accepted for people on a day trip who have a return ticket booked, and is being trialled only on the Manche Islands and Condor ferry routes from France, not for passengers on airlines or smaller boats. 

The statement from Jersey said that this rule would apply only to “French nationals”, not other EU passport holders taking a trip from France to Jersey, and the government later clarified that it would apply only to French citizens who hold a valid and in-date ID card.

The suspension of the passport requirement is not final – the scheme is “a provisional test” – it will be used to inform a more permanent decision to be made in September.

READ MORE: From ferries to Eurostar: How Brexit has hit travel between France and the UK

Miles’ statement comes just a few weeks after the president of the local authorities in the Manche département of France, Jean Morin, asked that passport requirements be lifted, with hopes of increasing travel to and from the islands.

Jean Morin told Ouest France previously that there has been a “considerable reduction in the number of passengers on routes between the Channel ports and the islands” and as a result the ferry service between France and the islands was seriously in deficit.

Only around half of French people have a passport, since the ID card issued to all adults is sufficient to travel within the EU. 

“On these lines, we will never make money, but we cannot be in deficit”, explained the Morin. 

READ MORE: France may cut Channel islands ferry service after post-Brexit collapse in visitor numbers

Morin threatened that local authorities would stop funding the shipping company DNO, which runs the Manche Îles Express ferry service, that if a solution was not found by the deadline of May 1st, 2023.

In response to the new scheme to suspend passport requirements, Morin told Actu.Fr that “this gives us hope that crossings to Jersey will be relaunched next season. Our wish is to return to financial equilibrium”.

Morin added that he would like to see a similar measure brought on by local authorities in Guernsey, the neighbouring Channel island, as soon as possible.

