TRAVEL NEWS
14 places to visit and festivals to enjoy in France this Spring
The days are getting longer and the temperatures are starting to rise, so we've got some ideas for places to visit and things to do in France this spring.
Published: 10 March 2023 17:04 CET
The gardens at Giverny re-open to the public in April. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)
TRAVEL NEWS
Jersey introduces pilot scheme to scrap passport requirement for French visitors
French visitors will no longer need a passport to travel to the UK crown dependency of Jersey for day trips, under a new pilot scheme launched to help deal with post-Brexit complications.
Published: 10 March 2023 12:12 CET
