PROPERTY

What should I do if I want to dissolve my French property SCI?

Owning a French property through an SCI brings with it some extra complications, including with the new property tax declaration. We asked the experts whether dissolving the SCI is a good idea, and how you go about doing that.

Published: 9 March 2023 10:13 CET
(Photo by FRED TANNEAU / AFP)

An SCI – société civile immobilière – is a non-trading real estate company made up of at least two people. Essentially, it allows people to own property such as a second home through shares of a company, rather than under their own name.  

There are more than one million properties in France that are registered as SCIs, but most of them were created some years ago. In previous decades, they were quite popular, but SCIs have become less common as time has gone on and several tax loopholes have been closed.

For foreigners who own second-homes in France, the 2015 EU ruling on inheritance means that for many people their rationale for having an SCI – bypassing French inheritance laws – no longer applies.

Additionally SCIs, particularly for foreigners, represent a large administrative burden, and as such can also become a drain on finances when it is necessary to seek legal and financial counsel. 

Some SCI owners have also run into problems with the new French property tax declaration

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: The new French property declaration form for SCI owners

“An SCI is a large commitment. It means you will agree to run a company, and that involves paperwork and meetings”, explained Paris-based notaire, Laure Gaschignard.

Gaschignard told The Local that there are two primary situations where people might want to set up an SCI. The first would be for couples who are not married or pacsé (civil partnership), but want to buy property together and set up an inheritance system where the one is able to maintain either a portion of or the entire property in the event of the other’s death.

The other situation Gaschignard noted was for those who have unique family situations and are in need of a more flexible way to structure their property ownership and inheritance. 

For others, there might be some tax-based interests in setting up an SCI depending on their financial portfolio, but many have found that owning property in this manner may not have been as financially lucrative or simple administratively as previously intended.

As a result, some are wondering whether the best solution would be to simply dissolve their SCI and reclaim the property under their own name.

How can you go about switching it back?

While it is possible to dissolve an SCI and get the property back under your own name, it might be more costly to dissolve the SCI rather than to maintain it. 

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: The advantages and pitfalls of buying French property with an SCI

First, there are some scenarios where an SCI should be dissolved – if it has has reached its expiration date (typically, this is set to 99 years) or if there terms were put into contracts that set up a specific lifespan for the SCI, if there is an intent to sell the property, or if partners to the SCI opt to sell their shares to a single partner. An SCI can also be dissolved by court decision, if necessary.

Otherwise, if the partners wish to dissolve the SCI, then they must hold a special meeting to vote on the plan and to appoint a ‘liquidator’. 

Several administrative steps will follow, including publishing a posting in a legal newspaper and filing for dissolution.

It is strongly recommended that people seek professional advice on this.

Is it advisable to do so?

You should be aware that if the SCI has appreciated in value significantly, then you will likely be taxed on liquidation. While it would be possible to recover your assets, depending on the situation, you could lose out on funds in the process. 

You may owe capital gains taxes, depending on which regime you were taxed and whether the SCI is your primary residence.

According to Maître Edouard Pruvost, the best option for those looking to dissolve would be to meet with legal counsel and find out approximately how much you stand to gain or lose in the dissolution process. 

This article is a general overview on the issue of SCIs and does not constitute legal advice. Anyone with an SCI is strongly advised to seek professional advice from a lawyer with expertise in the French legal and tax systems.

PROPERTY

EXPLAINED: The new French property declaration form for SCI owners

France's new property tax declaration has been creating problems for those who own their French home through an SCI - here's what you need to know.

Published: 9 March 2023 10:07 CET
EXPLAINED: The new French property declaration form for SCI owners

France recently introduced a new requirement for all property owners in France to fill in a property tax declaration.

This applies to anyone who owns property in France – whether it is their main residence or a second home – including those who live in another country.

You can find full details about the declaration and how to fill it in HERE

But people who own their property through an SCI have run into problems with their declarations.

An SCI – société civile immobilière – is a non-trading real estate company made up of at least two people. Essentially, it allows people to own property such as a second home through shares of a company, rather than under their own name.  

Most property owners have been told to fill out the declaration by simply going onto the website impots.gouv.fr, logging into their personal space and then clicking on Biens immobiliers (real estate) in the menu bar along the top of the website.

READ MORE: UPDATE: New French property tax declaration – your questions answered

The site should then list the property or properties in your name, and you can fill out the déclaration d’occupation for each, stating whether it is your main residence or a second home.

However, many SCI property owners have found themselves perplexed to not see their property show up after logging onto their personal space on the impots.gouv.fr website.

This is because, according to French tax authorities, owners of SCI properties should carry out the procedure on their “professional” space, rather than their personal space – since an SCI is technically a business that owns the property.

Anyone who runs a business in France will already have a ‘professional’ tax account, but SCI property owners will need to set one up in order to make the legally-required declaration. 

You can set one up by going to the website impots.gouv.fr and clicking “Votre espace professionel”.

Next, you will click “Créer mon espace professionel”. Fill out the required information, keep in mind you will need access to the SCI’s SIREN number and the company’s official email address.

Form to fill out to create a “professional” space on the Impots.Gouv.Fr website (Screenshot by The Local)

The tax office for your département will send you an activation code by post as soon as your space creation request has been validated. You will then have 30 days to activate your space and fill in your bank details. Once this is finished, you ought to be able to access the online service immediately.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: The advantages and pitfalls of buying French property with an SCI

The deadline to have completed the declaration is June 30th, and people who have a property registered should receive notification from the tax office. 

You will then receive your property tax bill in the autumn as usual. 

This is a one-off declaration so you won’t have to do it every year – only when your situation changes, so for example if you sell the property, buy a new one or change from it being a second-home to your main residence. 

READ MORE: What should I do if I want to dissolve my French property SCI?

