PODCAST: Pension battle set for climax, why the French appreciate privacy and 3 islands to visit this summer

Host Ben McPartland is joined by Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield and politics expert John Lichfield to take a look at what’s happening in France this week.

As the unions ramp up their battle against pension reform we are of course bringing you the strike latest, and looking at how long the unions can expect to keep up widespread strike actions.

John told us: “Unions said they would bring France to a standstill on Tuesday – that didn’t happen. Although the demonstrations were big, perhaps the biggest in 30 years, the strikes themselves did not bring the country to a halt, nothing like it.

“After Tuesday, the leaders of the union federations took two decisions that I think shows their weakness – they decided not to go ahead with indefinite strikes as the more militant unions wanted and they called for direct talks with Macron, which they know he will not do.”

As the French parliament debates a law that would restrict how parents post pictures of their children on social media we take a look at what this law involves, and how it fits into France’s strict code around the right to privacy.

Tickets for phase 1 of the Olympics are now closed but don’t panic, we’ll take you through your next opportunities to get tickets for the Paris 2024 Games.

We’re also taking a trip to the western isles of France – popular holiday destinations that remain relatively unknown to foreign tourists but which have a lot to offer from wildlife, beaches, seafood, donkeys wearing trousers and France’s newest three-star Michelin restaurant.

And stay tuned for our recommendations for the best French TV series that will help you learn the language, teach you something about France and keep you on the edge of your seat.

