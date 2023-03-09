Read news from:
Macron and Sunak seek to overcome years of Franco-British feuding

French leader Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will on Friday seek to reset cross-Channel relations at a Paris meeting signalling an end to years of feuding between the two capitals.

Published: 9 March 2023 11:33 CET

French President Emmanuel Macron meets with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the COP27 climate summit (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP)

The summit, the first since 2018, will bring together the two former investment bankers for their first bilateral visit after encounters on the sidelines of international events since Sunak came to power in October.

Following years of antagonism between London and Paris under Sunak’s former boss and predecessor Boris Johnson, ties have improved markedly in recent months, creating momentum for new initiatives.

“We’re renewing things at the moment, putting things back in order, and preparing for the future,” an aide to Macron told reporters on Wednesday on condition of anonymity.

The new constructive mood is likely to produce another deal to stem migration from France, with Sunak determined to thwart thousands of asylum seekers crossing the Channel and Macron pushing for extra resources to fund border controls.

The agreement would focus on “increasing the resources deployed to manage this common border, with multi-year financing”, another aide to Macron told reporters.

A Downing Street source said: “Tackling illegal migration is a global challenge and it’s vital we work with our allies, particularly the French, to prevent crossings and loss of life in the Channel.”

Although Britain’s departure from the European Union is expected to continue to create tension, recent developments including  an agreement to settle the trade status of Northern Ireland have created goodwill.

New British King Charles III is also set to make France his first foreign destination as sovereign later this month in another statement of British outreach to France, an ally under a 120-year-old treaty known as the “Entente Cordiale”.

War-time priorities

The two neighbours — Europe’s biggest military and diplomatic powers — have also found common cause on Ukraine in supporting Kyiv’s fight against the Russia invasion.

Georgina Wright, a European politics expert at the Montaigne Institute, a Paris-based think-tank, told AFP this was the main driver of the warming relationship, more than personal dynamics between Macron and Sunak.

“The war in Ukraine has forced both countries to come together,” she said. “Clearly there’s an attempt to build a relationship of trust.”

New defence initiatives such as the joint training of Ukrainian soldiers, bolstering NATO defences in eastern Europe, or developing new weapons systems together are all set to form part of Friday’s discussions.

“Defence cooperation remains the cornerstone of the bilateral relationship,” the French Institute of Foreign Relations said in a research note ahead of the summit. 

Mutual worries about China and Iran’s nuclear programme are also seen as compelling reasons for resurrecting relations.

Bromance?

Macron, 45, and Sunak, 42, have appeared eager to put the bad blood of previous years behind them.

At one point a French minister threatened to cut electricity supplies to the British-protected Channel Islands, while Johnson deployed a navy vessel in the face of protests by French fishermen.

Macron once publicly denigrated Britain’s vaccine against Covid-19 and reportedly described Johnson as a “clown”. Johnson ridiculed the French leader by telling him he should “prenez un grip” (get a grip) during a row about submarines.

At their first meeting in November on the sidelines of UN climate talks in Egypt, Macron and Sunak embraced so warmly and so  frequently it lead to light-hearted speculation about a “bromance”.

“Friends”, Sunak wrote over a tweeted picture of them after the encounter.

That was an obvious reference to his short-lived predecessor Liz Truss, who said in August that she didn’t know whether the French leader was a “friend or foe”.

Macron and Sunak have much in common at a superficial level, being of similar build and age, as well as sharing a love for navy blue suits.

But the similarities run deeper: their fathers were provincial medics; they were both privately educated; and each had a career in banking before entering politics — Macron at Rothschild, Sunak at Goldman Sachs.

Significant political differences remain, however, with Sunak a conservative Eurosceptic and free-marketeer, while Macron is  fervently pro-EU and a believer in strong state intervention.

“I think there’s a sense (in Paris) that the British prime minister is serious, that he’s not looking to score political points, but I wouldn’t exaggerate the bromance between them,” added Wright.

What next for France’s controversial pension reform bill?

The French Senate has voted in favour of raising France's retirement age from 62 to 64 - but that's far from the end of the process for the highly controversial pension reform bill. Here's what happens next.

Published: 9 March 2023 09:55 CET
What next for France's controversial pension reform bill?

Think pension reform in France, think massive street protests. The demonstrations and strikes that President Macron’s attempts to change the country’s complex pensions system prompted have, unsurprisingly, dominated the headlines.

Since details of this latest attempt to reform French pension rules were first announced in January, unions have been holding a series of strikes and protests – and these are likely to continue throughout the spring as the reform bill makes its way through parliament.

This reform is the flagship domestic policy of Macron’s second and final term in office, with the president determined to implement it despite fierce opposition from the political left and unions, but also the wider public. 

The bill contains a number of different articles including the headline-grabbing Article 7 – which raises the standard retirement age from 62 to 64 – and changes to the ‘special regimes’ that allow many public sector workers to retire early. 

But, where are we at in the parliamentary process? How much longer can the protests continue before a final bill – if it gets that far – becomes law?

MPs in the lower house, the Assemblée nationale, started debating the reform bill in early February. Labour Minister Olivier Dussopt said, at the start of a stormy Assembly debate, that: “Our (pensions) system is structurally in deficit… Doing nothing is not an option.”

The debates were extremely stormy and parliament was suspended several times because of the rowdy behaviour and ripe language of certain politicians. In the end, the debate time ran out before they even got to the most controversial bit – Article 7, which is about the raising of the pension age – and the bill moved to the Senate.

On Wednesday night, Senators voted in favour or raising by retirement age by 201 votes to 115.

But this is far from the end, and the next strikes and demos have been timed to coincide with key dates in the parliamentary journey.

Sunday, March 12th

By midnight on Sunday, March 12th, the reform bill will complete its passage through the French Senate, the upper house of parliament, after 11 days of debate – including, unusually, debates at the weekend.

It is expected that the Senate, dominated by the centre-right Les Républicains party, will vote in favour of the bill, although they have added several amendments.

Wednesday, March 15th

Three days later, a joint committee, known as a commission mixte paritaire (CMP), of seven senators and seven MPs must have examined the text and established a final version of the bill by close of business. 

Thursday, March 16th

The text returns to the Assemblée nationale so MPs take take one last look at the CMP’s text. At which point, there’s something of a sliding doors moment.

Assuming a majority in the Assemblée vote in favour of the bill – that’s far from given, given the make-up of the French Parliament following last June’s elections – then we should expect a reasonably early vote. 

The Senate, too, gets a say on the final CMP version of the text.

If, however, there’s no agreement, then a new reading of the text of the bill is on the cards. The government could – again – invoke the controversial Article 49.3 which allows a bill to be passed without an MPs’ vote.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has form for triggering Article 49.3. She invoked it 10 times in a matter of weeks last autumn to get the government’s budget passed – each time risking a no-confidence vote. It’s possible she could trigger it again to get Macron’s reform bill over the final hurdle, although she has said publicly that she believes it would be wrong to use the power on such a divisive issue as pension reform.

Sunday, March 26th

Even if the bill is resubmitted for debate, Parliamentary time is short. If it hasn’t been approved by midnight on Sunday, March 26th, another Article – 47.1, which limits Parliamentary debate to 50 days – takes effect.

Not only does this stop any debate in its tracks, it also allows for the government to implement bills that have got stuck in Parliament by decree.

What next?

The government says that if the bill was passed, it wants to bring it into effect from September 2023, so this would mark the first date that people will actually see a change in their pensions.

But whatever happens; whether the government is defeated, whether it wins the vote or whether it resorts to Article 49.3 or implementation by decree, it’s unlikely that this will be the final word on the matter.

You can keep up to date with the latest pension strike announcements HERE.

