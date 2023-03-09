Read news from:
Macron promises to hasten abortion constitutional right

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday his government would put forward a draft law enshrining abortion rights in the French constitution within months.

Published: 9 March 2023 08:34 CET
Demonstrators call for abortion to be protected by the French Constitution in June 2022. On March 8th, French President Emmanuel Macron announced plans to do so. (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP)

In a speech paying tribute to the late Gisele Halimi, a feminist activist and pioneer for reproductive rights, Macron said an amendment to the constitution would be submitted to parliament.

“This will enshrine the freedom of women to choose abortion, and be a solemn guarantee that nothing can ever limit or abolish this right because it will have become irreversible,” he said.

“The rights of women are always a fragile conquest,” Macron said. 

France’s National Assembly had in November 2022 already voted in favour of the constitutional change, but without deciding on a timeline.

French senators this month also backed the plan but the chamber, where conservatives have a majority, modified the text’s wording to “women’s freedom” to abort, from parliament’s “women’s right”.

Macron said Wednesday that progress made in parliamentary debates “will allow, that is my wish, to include in our basic law this freedom as part of a draft law that would revise our constitution and that will be prepared in the coming months”.

The move may have been accelerated after the US Supreme Court overturned abortion rights in June, sparking pressure from campaigners for France to do the reverse in a symbol of its commitment to women’s rights.

Macron was speaking at a national tribute for Halimi, who died in 2020 aged 93 after a long career as a lawyer, activist and politician.

‘Place in history’

In a landmark case in 1972, she won the acquittal of a minor who was on trial for abortion after becoming pregnant through rape.

But Macron’s choice to focus on Halimi on International Women’s Day sparked some resistance, even from within her family.

Her son Serge Halimi, a journalist, stayed away from the ceremony, saying it came “at a time when the country is rising up against an extremely unfair pensions reform”.

Several Women’s Day demonstrations across the country included protests against the retirement reform that some critics say gives women a worse deal than men.

Violaine Lucas, president of the “Choosing the cause of women” which Halimi co-founded in 1971, said politicians were “hijacking” Halimi’s legacy for their own ends.

But Halimi’s other son, Jean-Yves Halimi, spoke at Wednesday’s ceremony, welcoming her “place in history” thanks to the tribute.

Abortions were de-criminalised in France in 1975.

Successive laws have aimed at making abortions safe, anonymous and free of charge.

But pro-choice associations say women wanting to abort still often face prejudice and hostility.

On Wednesday, several welcomed Macron’s initiative to give abortion rights constitutional status.

The “Fondation des Femmes” (“Women’s Foundation”) said it was “a strong signal for all women in the world” that showed that “we support the struggle of women activists everywhere”.

Pro-choice organisation Planning Familiale said the decision was a victory for feminist associations. “The world’s feminists are looking to France,” it said.

But the anti-abortion association Alliance Vita said Macron was making “crude and indecent political use of the painful question of abortion”.

POLITICS

Macron and Sunak seek to overcome years of Franco-British feuding

French leader Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will on Friday seek to reset cross-Channel relations at a Paris meeting signalling an end to years of feuding between the two capitals.

Published: 9 March 2023 11:33 CET
Macron and Sunak seek to overcome years of Franco-British feuding

The summit, the first since 2018, will bring together the two former investment bankers for their first bilateral visit after encounters on the sidelines of international events since Sunak came to power in October.

Following years of antagonism between London and Paris under Sunak’s former boss and predecessor Boris Johnson, ties have improved markedly in recent months, creating momentum for new initiatives.

“We’re renewing things at the moment, putting things back in order, and preparing for the future,” an aide to Macron told reporters on Wednesday on condition of anonymity.

The new constructive mood is likely to produce another deal to stem migration from France, with Sunak determined to thwart thousands of asylum seekers crossing the Channel and Macron pushing for extra resources to fund border controls.

The agreement would focus on “increasing the resources deployed to manage this common border, with multi-year financing”, another aide to Macron told reporters.

A Downing Street source said: “Tackling illegal migration is a global challenge and it’s vital we work with our allies, particularly the French, to prevent crossings and loss of life in the Channel.”

Although Britain’s departure from the European Union is expected to continue to create tension, recent developments including  an agreement to settle the trade status of Northern Ireland have created goodwill.

New British King Charles III is also set to make France his first foreign destination as sovereign later this month in another statement of British outreach to France, an ally under a 120-year-old treaty known as the “Entente Cordiale”.

War-time priorities

The two neighbours — Europe’s biggest military and diplomatic powers — have also found common cause on Ukraine in supporting Kyiv’s fight against the Russia invasion.

Georgina Wright, a European politics expert at the Montaigne Institute, a Paris-based think-tank, told AFP this was the main driver of the warming relationship, more than personal dynamics between Macron and Sunak.

“The war in Ukraine has forced both countries to come together,” she said. “Clearly there’s an attempt to build a relationship of trust.”

New defence initiatives such as the joint training of Ukrainian soldiers, bolstering NATO defences in eastern Europe, or developing new weapons systems together are all set to form part of Friday’s discussions.

“Defence cooperation remains the cornerstone of the bilateral relationship,” the French Institute of Foreign Relations said in a research note ahead of the summit. 

Mutual worries about China and Iran’s nuclear programme are also seen as compelling reasons for resurrecting relations.

Bromance?

Macron, 45, and Sunak, 42, have appeared eager to put the bad blood of previous years behind them.

At one point a French minister threatened to cut electricity supplies to the British-protected Channel Islands, while Johnson deployed a navy vessel in the face of protests by French fishermen.

Macron once publicly denigrated Britain’s vaccine against Covid-19 and reportedly described Johnson as a “clown”. Johnson ridiculed the French leader by telling him he should “prenez un grip” (get a grip) during a row about submarines.

At their first meeting in November on the sidelines of UN climate talks in Egypt, Macron and Sunak embraced so warmly and so  frequently it lead to light-hearted speculation about a “bromance”.

“Friends”, Sunak wrote over a tweeted picture of them after the encounter.

That was an obvious reference to his short-lived predecessor Liz Truss, who said in August that she didn’t know whether the French leader was a “friend or foe”.

Macron and Sunak have much in common at a superficial level, being of similar build and age, as well as sharing a love for navy blue suits.

But the similarities run deeper: their fathers were provincial medics; they were both privately educated; and each had a career in banking before entering politics — Macron at Rothschild, Sunak at Goldman Sachs.

Significant political differences remain, however, with Sunak a conservative Eurosceptic and free-marketeer, while Macron is  fervently pro-EU and a believer in strong state intervention.

“I think there’s a sense (in Paris) that the British prime minister is serious, that he’s not looking to score political points, but I wouldn’t exaggerate the bromance between them,” added Wright.

