French labour union cuts power to Paris 2024 Olympic building sites

France is in the grip of ongoing strike action as unions battle the government over pension reform. Among the workers on strike are employees at oil refineries owned by TotalEnergies.

Their stated aim is to prevent supplies of fuel getting out, but experts say it will take time before the effects are felt at filling stations, and will also depend on the level of support for the strike.

“The strike has been renewed on all TotalEnergies sites this morning,” Eric Sellini, the head of the CGT-Chimie union which represents refinery workers, told AFP on Thursday.

Members of the hardline CGT union employed at the country’s oil refineries have said that they intend to “walk out and stay out”.

As of Thursday, fuel shipments remained blocked at TotalEnergies’ La Mède, Donges, Normandy, Feyzin and Flanders refineries – three days after strike action started up again in French oil refineries on Monday.

However, the head of France’s union for oil industries told Franceinfo on Wednesday that there was no need to “rush to the pump”.

According to reporting by BFMTV, only about 6.7 percent of fuel stations across France were experiencing fuel shortages on Thursday morning, but some parts of France are more affected than others.

Industry experts told Le Parisien in an article published on Tuesday that shortages at service stations would not happen immediately. “For some small stations in rural areas with less storage capacity, [shortages could occur] after 24 to 48 hours”. Most other stations would take about three days to see the impacts of blockades.

According to reporting by BFMTV, 200 other depots continued to supply French service stations with fuel on Thursday even amid blockades of refineries.

In the Sarthe département, home to Le Mans in centre-west France, about a third of the stations (32.69 percent) reported fuel shortages.

Le Parisien also reported shortages in Orne and Mayenne départements, with almost a quarter of filling stations out of stock in fuel (22.95 and 22.81 percent respectively). The majority of stations with over 10 percent of filling stations experiencing shortages were concentrated in the north-west and around Toulouse, as of Thursday.

On Thursday Rhône département was the least affected with 0.5 percent of its filling stations running dry. Other départements, like the Côte-d’Or, Haute-Savoie, Rhine and Loire were also fairing well as of Thursday, with less than one percent of stations impacted by shortages.

The French government has has created an interactive map showing the price of fuel at filling stations around France, which can also be used to see which stations are reporting shortages.

The map allows you to search by town, département or postcode for the nearest filling stations to you – you can find the interactive version here.

Which brands for fuel stations are most impacted so far?

TotalEnergies service stations were most affected as of Thursday, with almost 10 percent of Total stations having shortages of E10 and SP98. About 7.6 percent of TotalEnergies stations were also experiencing diesel shortages.

Other fuel providers have been impacted too – Carrefour is the most-impacted supermarket chain, with 8.5 percent of service stations impacted. Leclerc, as of Thursday, saw about 7 percent of its stations affected.

In contrast, independent fuel providers have faired better, with less than two percent of their stations experiencing shortages as of Thursday.