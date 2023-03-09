French labour union cuts power to Paris 2024 Olympic building sites

Gas and electricity supplies were cut to the sites as well as data centres, said Sebastien Menesplier, secretary general of the hardline CGT union’s energy branch, as unions step up actions to thwart the government’s controversial pension reform.
As of Thursday afternoon, the entire site was still without power. Striking workers targetted the source station Ampere, Libération reported.
The move came shortly after France’s Senate voted on Thursday to raise the retirement age by two years to 64, as the government moves to overhaul the country’s pensions system in the face of strong opposition from labour unions.
The conservative-dominated legislative body voted in favour of a decisive article to raise the age of retirement by 201 votes to 115. Debate will resume later on Thursday over a controversial amendment to the bill.
French unions have sought to maintain pressure on the government throughout the week, as fuel deliveries and train traffic continued to be disrupted across France for a third day on Thursday, following more than a million people protested across the country against pension reform on Tuesday.
