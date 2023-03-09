Read news from:
French Expression of the Day: Depuis la nuit des temps

This rather poetic French phrase actually has a lot of everyday uses.

Published: 9 March 2023 11:13 CET
Why do I need to know depuis la nuit des temps?

Because you might want to emphasise to your French friend just how long you have been waiting in line.

What does it mean?

Depuis la nuit des temps roughly pronounced deh pwee lah noo-eet day tahm – is a French expression that translates precisely to “since the night of time”.

If you think it looks and sounds similar to the English expression, “since the dawn of time” then you would be correct. This French phrase basically means “for a very long time” or “forever”.  

You might hear it used when someone is describing a phenomenon that has been in existence for many years, or perhaps just a complaint about having to wait too long for your perpetually tardy friend. 

The French have been using their version of this expression since at least the 17th century, and experts believe that it has biblical origins, referencing the period before the creation of humanity.

Another similar colloquial French expression to signify that a long time has passed is ça fait un bail.

Use it like this

Le politicien a rejeté les affirmations de l’activiste et a déclaré que les choses étaient ainsi depuis la nuit des temps. – The politician shrugged off the activist’s claims and said things have been like this since the dawn of time.

On peut dire que les conflits interpersonnels existent depuis la nuit des temps. – You could say that interpersonal conflict has existed since the dawn of time. 

J’ai l’impression de faire la queue depuis la nuit des temps.– I feel like I have been waiting in line since the dawn of time.

French Expression of the Day: Vendre la mèche

This French expression might help you keep a secret.

Published: 8 March 2023 14:51 CET
Why do I need to know vendre la mèche?

Because you don’t want someone to tell you that you accidentally did this, especially if there is a surprise party in the works.

What does it mean?

Vendre la mèche roughly pronounced vahn-druh lah mesh – is a French expression that translates precisely to “sell the fuse” or, depending on your translation, “sell the wick”. 

It does not have to do with selling anything though – vendre la mèche actually means to betray a secret – kind of like the English phrase “spill the beans”.

The expression originated in the 19th century, and it actually comes from the French military. At the time, soldiers used it to describe the lighting of a fuse before setting off an explosion, which involved exposing the underlying wires. 

Over time, this expression went on to mean “revealing a conspiracy” and eventually people simply began to use it to refer to sharing a secret that was meant to be kept quiet.

Another similar French expression is cracher le morceau.

Use it like this

Je ne voulais pas te dire où nous allions dîner ce soir, mais Sarah a vendu la mèche. – I did not want to tell you where we are going to dinner tonight, but Sarah spilled the beans.

Il ne faut pas oublier que la fête est censée être une surprise. Ne vendez pas la mèche ! – You have to remember that the party is meant to be a surprise! Do not spill the beans.

