UEFA to reimburse Liverpool fans who attended Paris Champions League final

Entered the draw

If you’re one of the people who entered the lottery for the first tranche of ticket sales for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, check your email (including your spam or junk folders) for a message telling you that you have been selected.

Between February 13th and March 15th, lottery winners will be informed by email, 48 hours before their slot on the ticketing site opens, after which they will have 48 hours to select events they want to build a ‘pack’ of tickets.

This first phase of ticketing is to buy ‘packs’ of three events, individual tickets go on sale later (see below).

Each of the winners will be able to put together a pack of tickets, with a minimum of three tickets and a maximum of 30 per email account.

Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-serve basis – winning a pack guarantees tickets to three events, but they may not be the events you want or tickets in the price bracket that you want.

Some of the biggest events, including the 100m final, the basketball final and the opening ceremony, are not available in this first tranche.

The emails are being sent on a staggered basis over the month – already thousands of people have snapped up tickets to events they want, but people who received an email later in the draw have reported that almost all of the €24-€90 price bracket tickets have sold out, with only the most expensive still available.

Some events have no tickets available at all, and in fact those who won a slot in the later part of the draw are warned when they enter the site that many events are sold out.

But don’t despair, there are several more opportunities to get tickets . . .

What next?

If you either weren’t selected in the draw, or everything that you wanted had gone by the time you got your slot, don’t panic, you can try your luck again.

Phase one was for ‘packs’ of three events, phase two is for tickets for single events.

This begins on May 11th and the process is the same as phase one – you sign up online and are entered into the draw for tickets. You can enter this draw from March 15th, as soon as the first one closes, and you have until May 11th to enter.

This sale covers all events including the 100m final, the basketball final and the opening ceremony – which were not available in phase one.

This time, however, you are bidding for single tickets for specified events.

Not applied yet

If you didn’t enter the draw for the first phase, you can always enter the second phase – the process is as outlined above.

Next step

Once you have applied for the draw from May 11th, it’s the same process as phase one – the lucky winners will be informed by email and will have 48 hours to buy their tickets, subject to availability, once they have been informed that they have been selected.

So far, it has not been announced how many tickets will be available in the second stage of the draw.

And if I still haven’t won?

If you have been unlucky in both lotteries, there is still hope.

Towards the end of 2023 – no exact date beyond ‘autumn’ is available yet – remaining Olympic tickets will go on sale via the online ticketing site.

This time there is no draw, the tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis on the online site – the same as for standard sporting events, so being quick off the mark will help.

In total, there are 10 million tickets available, sold over the course of the three sales periods.

Paralympics

The tickets in the sales outlined above are only for Olympic events.

However, we also have the Paralympics from August 28th to September 8th – mostly the same sports as the Olympics but frequently even better because of the amazing challenges overcome by the athletes who compete.

Tickets for the Paralympics will also go on sale in autumn 2023 – and at this stage it seems that these will be on a first-come, first-served basis too, no lotteries. The exact date is still TBC.

In total there are 3.4 million tickets for Paralympic events.

And if I still can’t get any tickets?

A final sales phase for the last Olympic tickets still available will be accessible “a priori at the end of 2023”. There is as yet no further detail on this.

Can you get tickets anywhere else?

For the first time ever, ticketing is 100 percent digitalised and centralised on the same website, so it’s open to everyone around the world on exactly the same terms.

There has been a lot of work done on measures to stop ticket touting, probably these won’t all be successful but extreme caution is advised when buying from resale sites as these are not officially authorised.

The French government will buy 400,000 Olympic tickets, to “distribute to young people and schoolchildren, especially those under 16, to volunteers who contribute to the Games and to sport in France, to people with disabilities, to their caregivers, and to state and local government officials who help with the Games.”

The Games organisers will also set up a ‘social ticketing’ site – exact date TBC – with up to 1 million tickets reserved for special groups, including young people from poor areas and volunteers who work for sports programmes throughout the year.

And, as ever, there will be corporate hospitality, so if you have no luck on the ticketing site then your best bet might be to make friends with someone who scored tickets through their work and buy one of the corporate hospitality packs.

The 2024 Olympic Games run from 26th July to 11th August 2024, followed by the Paralympic Games from 28th August to 8th September.

