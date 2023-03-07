Read news from:
France’s parliament votes on law to protect childrens’ images online

French MPs have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a new bill that would provide a stronger 'right to privacy' for children, introducing more stringent rules for parents who share images of their children online.

Published: 7 March 2023 09:59 CET
The US social network Instagram's logo on a tablet screen. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)

France’s Assemblé Nationale voted in favour of a bill protecting children’s image rights on Monday.

The representative who put the law forward, Bruno Studer from President Macron’s Renaissance Party, told Le Monde that the goal was to “make parents be responsible” and “show minors that their parents do not have an absolute right on their image”. More broadly, the bill aims to protect children from parents excessively sharing their image “without restraint”.

Despite the recently tense climate in France’s parliament due to ongoing debates over pension reform, this bill was voted on unanimously, with the next step being examination by the Senate.

The vote comes as France’s Assemblé Nationale continues examinations of another bill related to children’s rights online – creating more stringent age verification and parental consent apparatuses for children using social networks under the age of 15. 

What does the bill entail?

The bill would expand on France’s existing privacy laws and the idea of a vie privée (private life). Under the purview of parental authority and responsibilities, the law would make it so that parents have a duty to respect their child’s private life. 

By extension, it aims to build upon the ‘right to one’s own image’ for the child, stating that it must be respected by both parents, while also taking into account the opinion of the child.

Should the parents disagree, then the text (as it is currently written) would allow for a judge to potentially prohibit one parent from publishing or posting any content without the other’s authorisation.

In the most serious cases – where there is “injury to the child’s dignity” – the law could allow for a judge to be entrusted with the image rights for the child. 

It is worth noting that the law as it currently stands has not yet passed, and will likely go take on amendments in the Senate before being in its final form.

As things currently stand, children do have image rights, though these are more-so focused on non-parental authorities posting or sharing pictures. For example, in order for a newspaper (even a school newspaper) to share a child’s image, they must have the express, written permission from a parent or legal guardian.

France also has regulations related to ‘child influencers‘ – such as receiving authorisation from the French labour inspectorate for posting images and videos where a child under the age of 16 is the main subject and there is an intent to earn money. 

When it comes to adults, France also has a pre-existing ‘right to your own image’. For members of the public (ie not celebrities or high-profile politicians), it is required in most cases to get consent before sharing images or videos that are identifiable, unless the publication is in the public interest or if the person is pictured as part of a large crowd, for example at a demonstration.

The issue with situation ‘sharenting’ 

According to reporting by Le Monde, the issue of ‘sharenting’ – parents publishing sensitive content about their children on social media – has become more common in recent years.

The bill cited the figure that before a child in France reaches the age of 13, they will have appeared in, on average, 1,300 photographs published online.

The issue also extends into darker areas – the Assemblé’s law asserted that “over half of the photographs exchanged on child sexual exploitation forums were initially published by the child’s parents on their own social media networks”.

France’s Minister of Justice, Eric Dupond-Moretti, expressed support for the bill, saying that posting images of minors online could also have other repercussions, such as “cyber-stalking” or impacting a child’s future credibility when applying for scholastic or professional opportunities.

STRIKES

France faces ‘standstill’ in protests against pensions overhaul

France's trade unions were headed for a crucial face-off with President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, with fresh strikes and protests planned against a controversial pensions reform he has championed.

Published: 7 March 2023 08:26 CET
Unions have vowed to bring the country to a standstill over the proposed changes, which include raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 and increasing the number of years workers have to make contributions for a full pension.

“I call on all the country’s employees, citizens and retirees who are against the pensions reform to come out and protest en masse,” the head of the CFDT union Laurent Berger told the France Inter radio station Monday.

“The president cannot remain deaf” to the protests, he added.

“There is today a huge social movement… and it will need a political response.”

The president put the plan at the centre of his re-election campaign last year, and his cabinet says the changes are essential to  prevent the pensions system from falling into deficit in coming years.

But they face fierce resistance from both parliament and the street, with almost two in three people across the country supporting protests against it, according to a poll by the Elabe survey group published Monday.

More than a million expected

From Tuesday, unions have warned of rolling strikes on public transport that could paralyse parts of the country for weeks on end.

Police expect between 1.1 and 1.4 million people to hit the streets on Tuesday in more than 260 locations nationwide, a source has told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The upper limit of that range would mean stronger opposition than during the five previous days of rallies that have taken place since mid-January.

On the biggest day of demonstrations so far, 1.27 million people demonstrated on January 31, according to official figures.

The most recent rallies last month drew smaller crowds, but unions have been betting on renewed energy on Tuesday as all of France has returned from weeks of school holidays.

Demonstrations were already forming early Tuesday morning, with the public road information service reporting that a national road in the city of Rennes had been blocked by around 100 protesters since 1 am.

An AFP videographer present described a tense scene, with about 50 riot police officers standing by, and fires, furniture and even melted shopping caddies blocking the roadway.

In a tweet, the hardline CGT union said: “On the roads of Rennes, at the port of Gennevilliers, on the roundabouts of Rouen, in the power stations: the vigil of the March 7 strike has already begun.” 

In the lead-up to Tuesday, unions had promised to bring the country “to a standstill”.

Only one in five regional and high-speed trains are expected to run, while a leading trade unionist representing refinery workers has vowed to bring the French economy “to its knees”.

School teachers are also to stage walkouts.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Monday evening said she respected people’s right to protest.

But union leaders calling for people to bring the economy to its knees was “not responsible”, as it would primarily penalise “the most fragile” among the population, she said in a televised interview on France 5.

‘Need to work longer’

The government has argued that the changes are crucial to lift France’s pensions system out of deficit by 2030.

The proposals would bring France closer into line with its European neighbours, most of which have retirement ages of 65 or higher.

After weeks of silence on the topic, Macron last month said there was “no miracle” solution to ensuring future pensions.

“If we want to keep this system going, we need to work longer,” he said.

But unions argue that the proposed measures are unfair, and would disproportionately affect low-skilled workers in tiring jobs who start their careers early.

According to the Elabe survey, 56 percent of respondents said they supported rolling strikes.

Fifty-nine percent said they backed the call to bring the country to a standstill.

The bill is now being debated in the upper house of parliament, after two weeks of heated debate in the lower house that ended without even reaching a vote on raising the retirement age.

Monday’s Senate debate dragged on until after 3 am Tuesday morning, with the body’s right-leaning majority shooting down alternative proposals for funding the pensions system fielded by the left. Debate is slated to resume at 2:30 pm.

The centrist government is hoping to push through the reform in parliament with help from the right, without resorting to a controversial mechanism that would bypass a parliamentary vote but risk fuelling more protests.

