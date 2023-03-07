Read news from:
France to give reusable period products to young women

France's prime minister, Elisabeth Borne, announced on Monday that the country would begin giving free reusable period products to young women.

Published: 7 March 2023 14:22 CET
A woman sits on a sofa while holding a hot water bottle in Toulouse (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

Just a few days ahead International Women’s Day, France’s Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne, announced plans to make reusable menstrual products reimbursable by French social security for women aged 25 and under.

The prime minister’s goal is to fight against “period poverty” – the experience of lacking or being unable to afford menstrual products.

The plan follows a previous law that was passed in 2021, which led to the installation of 1,500 free menstrual product dispensers in universities, student cafeterias (Crous) and student health centres across France to fight against student poverty. 

Starting in 2024, those aged 25 and under will be able to buy sustainable period products – like menstrual cups and reusable pads – with full reimbursement from French social security.

According to reporting by La Voix du Nord, the products will need to be purchased in pharmacies with cost reimbursed via the carte vitale, as with prescriptions.

In recent years, France has begun investing more in fighting against period poverty. In 2020 and 2021, €1 million per year was budgeted for the objective. As for 2022, the government increased the budget to €5 million, with specific mechanisms in place to better support women experiencing homelessness or living in shelters.

As of 2022, the association Period Rules (Regles Elementaires), which fights against period poverty, estimated that at least four million women in France suffer from a lack of menstrual hygiene products.

France to begin school vaccination drives for cancer-causing HPV infection

France will roll out vaccination campaigns in schools in an attempt to eradicate the cancer-causing human papillomavirus (HPV) infection, President Emmanuel Macron has announced.

Published: 1 March 2023 16:07 CET
France to begin school vaccination drives for cancer-causing HPV infection

The vaccine is currently recommended but not compulsory in France for children aged between 11 and 14. It is also offered to anyone up to the age of 19 as a “catch-up” vaccine, and for men who have sex with men up to the age of 26.

But from September schools will start organising vaccination drives for pupils in cinquième (12 and 13 year-olds) in an attempt to boost take-up, although the vaccine will not be compulsory.

A pilot project of school vaccination campaigns in the Grand Est region showed a boost in take-up, said the Elysée.

From September nurses, pharmacists and midwives will also be able to give the injection, to avoid teenagers having to visit a doctor. 

Santé publique France has said that HPV causes more than 6,000 new cancer cases in France each year. The campaign is intended to raise awareness of the vaccine, the risks of HPV, and cut the number of new cancer cases linked to the virus.

France currently lags behind other European nations on HPV vaccine coverage among teenagers – which was at 50 percent in 20 European countries in 2020. In Denmark, coverage is 85 percent.

In France, a year later, less than 46 percent of girls and just seven percent of boys had been vaccinated against HPV by the age of 15.

The good news is that 80 to 90 percent of the general population have been in contact with the virus at some point in their lives, but their natural immunity fights it off. The vaccine, however, is considered to be highly effective. In countries where take-up rates are high, cases of HPV-linked cancers are falling.

The Haute autorité de santé (HAS) has welcomed Macron’s announcement, having first campaigned for the vaccine to be rolled out among boys aged 11 to 14 in 2019.

“The school environment is a favourable environment for vaccination,” Professor Elisabeth Bouvet, president of the Technical Commission for Vaccinations at the HAS told franceinfo.

“The majority of HPV-related cancers are cervical cancers, but there are also rectal cancers among men, especially those who have sex with men. Many tonsil and throat cancers are HPV-related and occur more frequently in men than women,” Prof Bouvet explained.

