Reader question: What time do the French eat dinner?
If you're looking to book a restaurant or want to invite your French friends or neighbours round for dinner, here's a look at what time the evening meal is normally eaten in France.
Published: 6 March 2023 12:32 CET
Is there an acceptable time to have your evening meal in France? AFP PHOTO / FRED DUFOUR (Photo by FRED DUFOUR / AFP)
‘Fantastic but scary’: The new Paris exhibition grappling with Picasso’s controversial legacy
When British fashion designer Paul Smith was asked to oversee a rehang of the Picasso Museum in Paris to mark 50 years since the artist's death, he decided to have some fun.
Published: 6 March 2023 16:02 CET
