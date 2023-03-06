For members
TRAVEL NEWS
Reader question: Is Paris a safe city to visit?
It's a question frequently posed by tourists, so here's a look at what you need to know to stay safe when visiting Paris.
Published: 6 March 2023 15:13 CET
Few people deny that Paris is beautiful, but is it safe for visitors? Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP
FOOD & DRINK
Reader question: What time do the French eat dinner?
If you're looking to book a restaurant or want to invite your French friends or neighbours round for dinner, here's a look at what time the evening meal is normally eaten in France.
Published: 6 March 2023 12:32 CET
