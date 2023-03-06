On the agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Monday
Term-time – schools in Zone C (including Paris) reopen after their winter holiday, while schools in zones A and B have already gone back.
Griezmann waxwork – French football star Antoine Griezmann will have his waxwork unveiled at the Musée Grévin wax museum in Paris.
Tuesday
Strike day – after a lull in strikes during the school holidays, March 7th is another day of mass strike action with unions promising to ‘bring the country to a halt’. For some industries this will be a one-day strike, but unions representing rail workers, waste collectors and Paris public transport workers have declared rolling strikes, so disruption is likely to continue throughout the week. Air traffic controllers, meanwhile, have called a two-day trike on Tuesday and Wednesday.
‘France at a standstill’ – what to expect from Tuesday’s strikes
'France at a standstill' – what to expect from Tuesday's strikes
Wednesday
More strikes – day two of the air traffic controllers strike, over both days up to 30 percent of flights will be cancelled – full details HERE – while disruption on railways and Paris public transport is likely to contine.
Ticket sales – SNCF opens up its summer sale of train tickets for July and August, if you’re in the mood to plan a holiday.
International Women’s Day – the Journée internationale des droits des femmes will be marked in France with marches, some of which will combine with the demos against pension reform, which unions say disproportionately affect women.
Thursday
School demos – students and pupils at collèges and lycées in France will hold a day of demonstrations against the proposed pension reforms, with some promising to blockade their schools.
Friday
Political visit – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to visit France for the first British-French summit in more than four years.
Saturday
Six Nations – France’s rugby team travel to London to take on the old enemy England in the match known as ‘le crunch‘.
