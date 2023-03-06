Read news from:
AMERICANS IN FRANCE

American cemetery in Paris region to light up on Monday night

One of a dozen American military cemeteries will light up outside of Paris on Monday night, in tribute to the 100th anniversary of the creation of the American Battle Monuments Commission. All visitors are welcome.

Published: 6 March 2023 12:44 CET
US Vice President Kamala Harris tours the Suresnes American Cemetery on the eve of Veterans Day in the United States and WWI Armistice Day in France (Photo by Sarahbeth MANEY / POOL / AFP)

Just eight kilometres to the west of Paris, the Suresnes American Cemetery – one of the 12 American cemeteries located in mainland France – will host a vigil on Monday night, to honour of the 100th anniversary of the creation of the American Battle Monuments Commission.

The cemetery will be lit up, with candles laid on each of the 1,565 headstones.

The event will begin at 7pm and it will run until 9pm. All visitors are welcome.

The vigil will commemorate the American Battle Monuments Commission, which was established by the US Congress in 1923, as part of the Federal Government tasked with designing, constructing, operating and maintaining permanent American cemeteries and monuments in foreign countries.

Earlier in the weekend, other American military cemeteries across France – namely the Normandy cemetery where 9,386 American soldiers who lost their lives during D-Day and subsequent operations are buried – conducted their own celebrations for the centennial. In Normandy, on Saturday, the cemetery also placed candles on each headstone, and lowered the flag in remembrance of those buried.

As for the Suresnes Cemetery, it is the only American military cemetery where soldiers from both the First and Second World War are buried. It is also one of two American military cemeteries in the Paris region – the other being Lafayette Escadrille Memorial Cemetery, in Saint-Cloud Park.

In recent years, it has been visited by several American politicians, from President George W. Bush in 2009 to President Donald Trump in 2018 during the 100th year anniversary of the 1918 Armistice.

In 2021, Vice President Kamala Harris also toured the site. 

The vigil on Monday night will be one of the few times of year that the cemetery is allowed to be open at nighttime. 

The burial ground and memorial is located on Boulevard Washington in Suresnes (Hauts-de-Seine), on the slope of Mont Valérien facing Paris where visitors can gaze with a panorama view of the city of Paris.

For those looking to take part in the event, but are unable to travel, it will be covered live on ABMC’s Facebook page, as well as on Twitter and Instagram under the username @usabmc. You can find more information HERE.

For members

AMERICANS IN FRANCE

Americans in France: What you need to know about proposed changes to EU driving licence rules

The EU is proposing changes to its rules on swapping driving licences, which could be good news for many Americans in France - here's what you need to know.

Published: 2 March 2023 15:48 CET
What’s the change?

This is something that is being proposed at an EU level, to make it easier for residents in EU countries who have a driving licence from a non-EU country to swap their licence for a local one.

At present some people who have non-EU licences can simply swap them for a licence from the country they live in, while others have to take a driving test – and in some countries also take compulsory lessons – in order to get a licence, even if they have been driving for many years.

Whether they can swap or have to take a test depends on which country they live in, and where they got their licence.

Now the EU wants to create a list of countries that have ‘comparable’ driving standards to the EU, and allow people who have a licence from those countries to simply swap their licence for a local one, whichever EU country they live in. Find full details of the proposal here.

What is the situation in France?

Anyone who lives in France and holds a non-EU licence may drive on that licence for a year, but after that they must exchange their licence for a French one.

Across the EU, whether or not you can swap your licence depends on whether your come country has an agreement in place with the country you live in.

Several non-EU countries do have agreements in place with France, including the UK, but for Americans it is more complicated because it is done on a state-by-state basis.

So for example if your licence was issued in Maryland, you can benefit from the (relatively) straightforward procedure to swap your licence for a French one. If, however, your licence was issued in California you will have to take a French driving test (both theory and practical).

As well as being time-consuming and (for those whose French is still at beginner level) challenging, it can also be extremely expensive as most driving schools will insist on at least a few lessons first – the average spend is around €600. 

The EU’s proposal would mean that, provided the US is accepted as a country with comparable driving standards, anyone with a licence issued in the US could swap it without having to take a test.

The changes won’t affect France’s domestic systems around making the licence swap, which can still be time-consuming.

If you do find yourself in the position where you still need to take a driver’s licence test in France, you can sign up for an appointment using the platform “RdvPermis“.

How soon will this happen?

Don’t hold your breath, the EU is notorious for taking its time over any changes.

The change is part of a package of measures around standardising driving licences across the EU, which must be considered by the European Parliament and European Council under the EU’s normal legislative procedure.

If they are approved the European Commission will draw up a list of countries that it considers to have comparable driving standards to the EU, and then each of the 27 EU member state would be given a six-month deadline to provide its opinion on factors including driving licencing standards and road infrastructure in that country, according to the text of the proposal.

It’s likely that we’re talking years rather than months for the changes to come into effect, but we will keep you updated in our driving section HERE.

