Water, farming and CCTV: 6 essential articles for life in France

Another month passes, and more things change in France. Fuel aid, clock changes, another strike – and, possibly, some good news on cold calls… here’s what’s new in France in March 2023
What changes in France in March 2023?
Are we really about to face water restrictions? Yes. The French environment minister held an emergency meeting with local authorities on Monday to address the severe shortage of rain over the winter, which risks plunging the country into another punishing drought this summer.
France to impose water restrictions to avoid summer drought
Speaking of climate change, this was a big topic at the Paris Salon de l’Agriculture – France’s biggest and most important farm show. We went along to find out what is worrying the country’s food and drink producers.
French farmers: Politicians must help us with drought and climate crisis
You might think that France’s furiously strict privacy laws won’t affect you much in your day-to-day life. But just try setting up a CCTV camera at home without the correct protections… Here’s a look at what the law actually says.
CCTV, drones and online cookies: How France’s strict privacy rules work
The Boulevard Périphérique – popularly known simply as le périph – is the 35km ringroad that surrounds Paris. It’s not a lot of fun to be on, we have to admit … but it is so much more than just a stretch of apparently perma-gridlocked ozone-atmosphere’d ashphalt. Let us explain.
Why the Paris périphérique is more than just a ringroad
It’s easy to misunderstand the French – sometimes it seems they actively encourage it. But, here we are with our myth-busting facts, ready to destroy a few misconceptions about the country’s history, at least.
