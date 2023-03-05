Read news from:
LIVING IN FRANCE

Water, farming and CCTV: 6 essential articles for life in France

Cold-calling rules, impending water restrictions, CCTV regulations and debunking history’s myths. The Local’s must-reads this week cover a lot of ground.

Published: 5 March 2023 08:13 CET
Paris's agricultural fair has long been a must-visit for French presidents and politicians. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP)

Another month passes, and more things change in France. Fuel aid, clock changes, another strike – and, possibly, some good news on cold calls… here’s what’s new in France in March 2023

What changes in France in March 2023?

Are we really about to face water restrictions? Yes. The French environment minister held an emergency meeting with local authorities on Monday to address the severe shortage of rain over the winter, which risks plunging the country into another punishing drought this summer.

France to impose water restrictions to avoid summer drought

Speaking of climate change, this was a big topic at the Paris Salon de l’Agriculture – France’s biggest and most important farm show. We went along to find out what is worrying the country’s food and drink producers. 

French farmers: Politicians must help us with drought and climate crisis

You might think that France’s furiously strict privacy laws won’t affect you much in your day-to-day life. But just try setting up a CCTV camera at home without the correct protections… Here’s a look at what the law actually says.

CCTV, drones and online cookies: How France’s strict privacy rules work

The Boulevard Périphérique – popularly known simply as le périph – is the 35km ringroad that surrounds Paris. It’s not a lot of fun to be on, we have to admit … but it is so much more than just a stretch of apparently perma-gridlocked ozone-atmosphere’d ashphalt. Let us explain.

Why the Paris périphérique is more than just a ringroad

It’s easy to misunderstand the French – sometimes it seems they actively encourage it. But, here we are with our myth-busting facts, ready to destroy a few misconceptions about the country’s history, at least.

22 of the biggest myths about French history

LIVING IN FRANCE

French government offers €80k grants to attract shops, bars and cafés to rural villages

In attempt to stop the decline of rural communities, the French government has today launched a €12 million scheme that offers grants to entice shops, bars, cafés and other businesses to isolated areas of France.

Published: 1 March 2023 16:27 CET
France boasted 34,965 communes in 2021, according to official figures.

Not counting the six martyr villages that have mayors but no residents, they range from the smallest, Rochefourchat in the Drôme (population: one – plus castle ruins and a church) to the largest, Paris (population: 2,175,601).

Of those 34,965 French communes, more than 21,000 (62 percent) have no shop, figures collated by national statistics body Insee, show. In comparison, 75 percent of France’s communes had at least one shop in 1980.

The problems are clear. Because there’s no nearby shop – in those sparsely populated areas of France that most people only get to see flash by when the Tour de France is on, the median road trip for daily provisions is 10 minutes, Insee said, compared to less than three minutes in city environments – smaller, rural communes with empty shops are less attractive to house hunters, which in turn makes them less attractive to prospective businesses. 

So the shops stay empty and unmaintained, property hunters stay away. And so the vicious circle turns.

This story of slow rural decline, in contrast to the famous and strangely controversial 15-minute city plans of Anne Hidalgo in Paris, doesn’t usually make the headlines.

READ ALSO What is a ’15-minute city’ and how is it working in Paris?

Last month, the French government launched a €12 million scheme to reverse that trend in up to 1,000 communes, to attract businesses to business-less areas, cut the need for residents in isolated areas to resort their cars, and make life in rural France attractive again.

And, as of Monday, March 1st, businesses were invited to register their interest with a specially set-up registration desk at their local préfectures – which will make their selections to go forward for government consideration.

The State funding is intended to support a permanent multi-service business in a rural village or town with few or no local amenities – for example a combined shop and café – or a mobile business which visits otherwise isolated areas several times a week.

Under the terms of the scheme, candidate villages must be places where any existing local business cannot meet the daily basic needs of residents and must be at least a 10-minute drive from the nearest commercial centre.

Up to €80,000 will be available for a permanent business, and €20,000 for a mobile one, a sum that the government says must be at least matched by the business or commune concerned.

The government has indicated that it would be open to other options depending on the local situation. 

A single-activity business (such as a bakery, for example) would not necessarily be excluded, nor would a plan for the creation of a second business in a commune, as long as it complemented and consolidated an existing operation.

If successful, the scheme may be renewed for 2024/25, targeting more poorly served local areas.

