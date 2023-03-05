Read news from:
France faces massive strikes over pension reform

French trade unions are heading for what is expected to be a decisive showdown with President Emmanuel Macron over pension reform, with massive strikes from Tuesday aiming to bring the country "to a standstill".

Published: 5 March 2023 12:33 CET
French strike
People take part in a demonstration in Paris on February 16th, 2023 as part of a fifth day of nationwide strikes and rallies against French president's pensions reform whose headline measure is raising the legal retirement age from 62 to 64. Photo by: Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP

After five separate days of protests so far this year, this week’s stoppages herald a new phase in the battle between the centrist government and opponents of the changes, which includes an overwhelming majority of French voters.

“We always said that we would go into a higher gear if necessary,” the head of the influential hard-left CGT union, Philippe Martinez, told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper on Sunday. “It will be the case on Tuesday.”

More than 260 demonstrations are expected nationwide, many in small and medium-sized towns where opposition to the reform is strong, while strikes will affect transport, the energy sector and public services.

Police are expecting between 1.1-1.4 million people to hit the streets, a source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The upper limit of that range would represent the biggest day of protests in decades, higher than the 1.27 million who took part in demonstrations on January 31st, and bigger than previous pension reform protests in 2010.

Unions representing workers on the national SNCF railways, the Paris metro and the energy sector, including refineries, have called for rolling strikes for the first time, with other industries expected to join in.

All eight major French trade unions have called for the stoppages to bring the country “to a standstill” on Tuesday, with shopkeepers also encouraged to down shutters.

“The 7th (Tuesday) is going to be very difficult,” Transport Minister Clement Beaune admitted on Friday, calling on workers to stay home where possible.

Unfair reform?

Macron’s plan to raise the official age of retirement from 62 to 64 is a flagship policy of his second term in office, which began last year after he defeated far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

He has called the change “essential” because of deficits forecast for the system for most of the next 25 years, according to analysis by the independent pensions ombudsman.

France also lags behind its neighbours and other major European economies where the retirement age has already been hiked to 65 or above to reflect higher life expectancy.

But opponents see the changes as unfair, penalising low-skilled workers who start their careers early, while reducing the right to leisure and a long retirement at the end of working life.

Labour Minister Olivier Dussopt insisted in an interview on Saturday that 1.8 million low-income retirees would see their pensions increase by up to 100 euros a month from September if the reform is enacted.

“That won’t make them rich, but it’s a substantial effort that has never been carried out despite announcements over the last 20 years,” he said.

Countdown

Time is running out for the unions and other opponents of the reform to force the government into a U-turn.

The legislation has already been discussed in the lower house National Assembly, and is currently being debated in the upper-house Senate, where it is expected to be amended but approved.

A final vote from both chambers is expected from the middle of March and by March 26th at the latest.

Macron has faced numerous challenges from the unions in the past and, almost without exception, has succeeded in pushing through his pro-business agenda and social security reforms.

The former investment banker, often accused of being aloof and out of touch, has tasked Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne with being the face of the pension reform and leading negotiations with opposition parties and labour leaders.

France’s Macron takes Africa push to Brazzaville ahead of Kinshasa

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday carried his African tour aimed at renewing frayed ties to the Republic of Congo after inking an economic accord with Angola

Published: 4 March 2023 10:54 CET
France's Macron takes Africa push to Brazzaville ahead of Kinshasa

Macron landed in the Congolese capital Brazzaville just before five pm (1600 GMT), on the third leg of his voyage after visiting Angola and Gabon. He was due to spend only a few hours in Brazzaville before travelling to Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, which lies on the opposite bank of the Congo river.

In the Angolan capital Luanda, Macron held talks with his counterpart Joao Lourenco, calling the oil-rich country a “strategic partner in the region”.

Macron, who chaired an economic forum attended by more than 50 French companies, said the “heart of this visit is the strengthening of agricultural partnerships” with Angola.

France was seeking to “build a balanced and reciprocal partnership” with Angola. “This fits in with the idea I have of this economic partnership between the African continent and France,” Macron said. 

“Mindsets have changed,” he said.

France has for decades been involved in the petroleum industry in the Portuguese-speaking southern African country, which is one of the continent’s top crude producers.

Macron’s visit offered an opportunity to explore cooperation in other sectors.

The two governments penned an agreement to boost Angola’s agricultural sector, particularly “climate resilience and water security”, in addition to helping revamp coffee, soya, cotton and dairy production, among other sectors.

The goal should be to develop a “made-in-Africa strategy”, he said.

De-escalation

Before leaving Luanda, the French president thanked Lourenco for his work to restore stability to the region, highlighting his diplomatic efforts in conflict-torn eastern DRC.

He added that there are “legitimate hopes” for a de-escalation in the turbulent region.

M23 rebels have captured swathes of territory in eastern DRC since re-emerging from dormancy in late 2021, and have nearly encircled the trade hub of Goma.

The insurgency has cratered relations between the DRC and its smaller neighbour Rwanda, which Kinshasa accuses of supporting the M23.

Independent UN experts, the United States and other western countries — including France — agree with Kinshasa’s assessment, but Rwanda denies the charge.

Several officials, who requested anonymity, told AFP that an M23 delegation was present in Luanda, but did not not meet French officials.

Anti-French sentiment

Anti-French sentiment runs high in some former African colonies as the continent becomes a renewed diplomatic battleground, with Russian and Chinese influence growing.

On Thursday Macron said the era of French interference in Africa had ended and there was no desire to return to the past.

“The age of Francafrique is well over,” Macron said in Gabon’s capital Libreville, referring to the post-colonisation strategy of supporting authoritarian leaders to defend French interests.

Macron had met Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera in Gabon on Thursday.

The talks came after relations had deteriorated as Russian influence increased in Bangui and French troops left the troubled country last year.

The same day, rights groups in Congo-Brazzaville pleaded for the release of former presidential candidates Jean-Marie Michel Mokoko and Andre Okombi Salissa and asked Macron to relay their concerns to Congolese President Denis Sassou-Nguesso.

The pair were each jailed for 20 years in 2016 for endangering state security after they ran against Sassou-Nguesso in disputed presidential elections that were followed by violence.

Congo-Brazzaville’s president has ruled with an iron first for almost four decades.

Macron was to go on later Friday to neighbouring DRC, which was ruled by Belgium during the colonial era.

But there have been reservations about the visit.

Dozens of young Congolese demonstrators holding Russian flags rallied outside the French embassy in Kinshasa on Wednesday to denounce Macron’s visit.

On Thursday, 20 citizens’ movements wrote in a statement that Macron “is not welcome to the DR Congo”.

In a separate statement, some 150 NGOs demanded that Macron backs “calls for sanctions” against Rwanda, and “help the DRC organise its self-defence”.

