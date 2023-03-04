Read news from:
US-made cheese can be called ‘gruyere’ too: court

A US appeals court ruled Friday that in America the word "gruyere" is a common label for cheese and cannot be reserved just for the kind made originally in France or Switzerland.

Published: 4 March 2023 09:46 CET
A shelf with Swiss Gruyere cheese is pictured on the opening day of the International Agriculture Fair 'Green Week' (Gruene Woche) in Berlin on January 20, 2023. Photo: Tobias SCHWARZ/AFP

The United States does not have the same strict rules as Europe on the designation of origin for foods, said judges in the Richmond, Virginia-based US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.

The US Food and Drug Administration does set some standards for gruyere cheese, such as the existence in it of “small holes” or that such cheese is aged at least 90 days. But it does not establish criteria on geographic origin.

“Cheese — regardless of its location of production — has been labeled and sold as gruyere in America for decades,” the court said.

And this concerns cheese produced in Wisconsin or as far away as the Netherlands, Germany or Austria, they added.

The Interprofession du Gruyere, which represents milk producers, cheesemakers and refiners in the gruyere industry in Switzerland, and its counterpart in France, had asked to have the term recorded in the US registry of trademarks.

When the US Patent and Trademark Office refused to do this, the industry groups filed suit and lost in early 2022.

Judges with the appeals court have upheld the lower court ruling.

The Swiss and French plaintiffs “cannot overcome what the record makes clear: cheese consumers in the United States understand ‘GRUYERE’ to refer to a type of cheese, which renders the term generic,” the court said.

US dairy groups welcomed the ruling while the Swiss and French cheese federations are disappointed, their lawyer said.

“We think the actual situation in the US market is different than as stated by the Court of Appeals, and we will continue to pursue vigorously our efforts to protect the certification mark for the high-quality Gruyere PDO (protected designation of origin) product in the US,” attorney Richard Lehv said in a statement.

For members

FOOD & DRINK

5 eco-friendly French restaurants from the new Michelin guide

If you want excellent French cuisine in beautiful locations that is also produced in a sustainable way, then look no further than out selection from the 2023 Michelin 'green star' guide.

Published: 3 March 2023 13:49 CET
5 eco-friendly French restaurants from the new Michelin guide

Since 2020 France’s big red book of fine dining, the Michelin Guide, has included a new category. As well as its usual brand of star-ratings for restaurants and bistros, it has handed out coveted – and still quite rare – étoile vertes (green stars) to those venues that offer environmentally aware menus, using locally sourced ingredients, and that go a step further in ensuring that they operate sustainably.

“These restaurants,” according to the Michelin Guide, “offer dining experiences that combine culinary excellence with outstanding eco-friendly commitments.”

It’s an award that fits the 21st-century environmental zeitgeist, with a study in 2019 finding that 76 percent of French people believe “responsible consumption” is a way in which they can be more involved in sustainable development.

To win a green star, a restaurant must justify certain ecological commitment, in their practices and the choice of their products. This means cooking with locally-sourced products, or even growing their own in a dedicated vegetable garden, but also respecting seasonality, and reducing food waste.

Currently, there are around 350 Michelin Green Star restaurants across the world, of which over 80 are in France. 

Perhaps slightly confusingly, green stars should not be confused with the Michelin Green Guide, which focuses on tourism. And nor does it mean that meals are cheaper, though you are more likely to find vegetarian options than in many classic starred restaurants. 

Here are five options that we have selected from the 2023 guide;

Auberge Sauvage (Servon, Manche)

A recent addition to the guide, after winning its star in 2022, l’Auberge Sauvage is the definition of a green-star restaurant. Chef Thomas Benady and his partner left the hustle of Paris for a slower, more sustainable life on the Bay of Mont-Saint-Michel in Normandy. 

A lot of the vegetables come from the restaurant’s own garden. The rest from a local market gardener, while the fish are bought from a local fisherman operating in the seas off nearby Granville. 

“We favour products from the Bay of Mont-Saint-Michel. Our menus are imagined from the catch of the day, the harvest from local market gardeners and our vegetable garden, as well as wild foraging,” Bernady told the Guide.

“Everything is seasonal and homemade … and the wines are natural.”

Bio, biodynamic and natural – understanding organic French wines

Les Belles Perdrix (Saint-Émilion, Gironde)

This restaurant, in the heart of the wine-making château Troplong Mondot, is another 2022 addition to the green-star list. Chef David Charrier “offers cuisine … favouring products from the estate and rigorously selected small producers,” the Guide said.

Much of the food comes from the orchard and potager in the château’s grounds and none of it is wasted; even the prunings from the vines are used to make pellets for the biomass boiler. They also keep chickens and pigs.

Le Manoir de la Régate (Nantes, Loire-Atlantique)

“We work in a short circuit with as many producers as possible located within a radius of 35km,” chef Mathieu Peru told the Guide, on winning a star in 2021.

“Our vegetable garden supplies some of the vegetables, edible flowers and herbs, and we have chosen to cook only fish from the Erdre, the river that borders the restaurant.”

The Mirande (Avignon, Vaucluse)

A historic venue, in an 18th-century building next to Avignon’s Palais des Papes, houses another environmentally-minded gastronomic treat – where the menu explains not just what’s available to enjoy, but also exactly where it has come from, and features vegetarian dishes and, unsurprisingly, a heavy south-of-France tradition.

Even the herbs are grown on the roof of the kitchen, while the mushrooms come from a cellar that’s part of a local urban agricultural scheme, and compostable waste is collected by a local association.

Atmosphères (Le Bourget-du-Lac, Savoie)

Lac du Bourget is something of a French literary hotspot – with the likes of Lamartine, Stendhal and Maupassant breathing in the heady mountain atmosphere.

Chef Alain Perrillat-Mercerot’s lakeside restaurant adds gastronomy to the area’s delights – his menu favours freshwater fish, local cheeses and wild blueberries.

La Table du Gourmet (Riquewihr, Haut-Rhin)

Jean-Luc Brendel is an institution in the Haut-Rhin town of Riquewihr – and his green gastro venue La Table du Gourmet is just one reason why. The restaurant’s “garden to plate” menu features dishes made with produce grown in its own organic gardens just 500m from the kitchen.

“Composting and sorting selection are part of our daily lives, a henhouse provides some of our eggs and our hives produce our honey,” Brendel said when the eco-star was awarded.

In total there are 80 restaurants in France that have an étoile verte – find the full list here.

