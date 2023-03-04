Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAVEL NEWS

Paris airports hit by border control IT outage

A computer glitch at Paris' main Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports hobbled border controls on Saturday, causing long queues for passengers.

Published: 4 March 2023 14:46 CET
Paris airports hit by border control IT outage
Photo: JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP

“A national breakdown of border police currently affects checkpoints at the departure and arrival of Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly. An extension of the waiting time is to be expected,” Paris Airports tweeted.

It was not immediately clear if other airports or sectors were affected.

Images posted on social media showed large queues of passengers waiting at Paris airport checkpoints, with some sitting on the floor.

By 2:00 pm (1300 GMT), the computer system in question was working again, the interior ministry told AFP.

A woman travelling from Martinique told AFP she had spent nearly two hours in the queue at Orly where “1,500-2,000 people” were not moving at all.

“It’s shameful, people are starting (to wilt), especially parents with children. No one from Paris Airports came to tell us anything,” Anouk, who declined to give their surname, told AFP by telephone.

Travellers then began banging on the glass doors of the eGates, they later reported.

Border police officers then opened them and carried out passport checks manually to ease congestion.

“Everything is being done to make the situation as easy as possible for travellers. Water supplies are being put in place and officers have been deployed to answer travellers’ questions,” a Paris Airports spokesman told AFP.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRAVEL NEWS

French rail link between Bordeaux and Lyon ‘to return in 2024’

A co-operative rail business has unveiled plans to relaunch a cross-country French rail service that SNCF abandoned in 2014 - if it can raise €4.1 million

Published: 3 March 2023 14:15 CET
French rail link between Bordeaux and Lyon 'to return in 2024'

Trains could start running between the French cities of Bordeaux and Lyon for the first time in a decade, if a co-operative business has its way.

Railcoop, a co-operative of 13,771 members including a number of local authorities, has been running freight services since 2021 after the French rail network was opened up to new services. It intends to start running direct trains between the two cities from June 2024.

At present customers using SNCF services from Bordeaux to Lyon cannot go direct and must instead travel via Paris.

The €4.1 million in funding is required to cover necessary tangible and intangible investments, including the purchase of an additional X72500 three-coach train, Railcoop said in a statement following a meeting of its members.

It is currently raising funds in two ways, one in shares (via its website) and the other in equity securities, aimed at members and non-members (on the Lita.co platform).

Under early plans, the 7.5-hour journey – Railcoop’s first passenger service, which will include stops at Périgueux, Limoges, Guéret, Montluçon, and Roanne – will initially be limited to a single one-way trip per day, followed by a return journey the following day. Eventually, Railcoop hopes to offer two round-trips a day.

Customers will be able to buy tickets on trains and through Railcoop’s partners. The decision to launch this restricted rail line in the summer of 2024 was ratified by a vote of Railcoop’s members at a general meeting on February 22.

SNCF stopped running services between Bordeaux and Lyon in 2014, because it was no longer profitable.

At the same time, Railcoop is continuing to roll out its freight service. Its trains now run on a weekly basis between Capdenac (Aveyron) and Saint Gaudens (Haute-Garonne) via Toulouse St-Jory. An additional service to Gignac will launch shortly.

The co-operative is one of several companies running services on French railways since the government opened up competition with the State-owned SNCF. 

SHOW COMMENTS