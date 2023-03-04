Read news from:
France’s Macron takes Africa push to Brazzaville ahead of Kinshasa

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday carried his African tour aimed at renewing frayed ties to the Republic of Congo after inking an economic accord with Angola

Published: 4 March 2023 10:54 CET
French President Emmanuel Macron (C) is greeted by Democratic Republic of Congo's Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde Kyenge (R). Photo: Jacques Witt/AFP

Macron landed in the Congolese capital Brazzaville just before five pm (1600 GMT), on the third leg of his voyage after visiting Angola and Gabon. He was due to spend only a few hours in Brazzaville before travelling to Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, which lies on the opposite bank of the Congo river.

In the Angolan capital Luanda, Macron held talks with his counterpart Joao Lourenco, calling the oil-rich country a “strategic partner in the region”.

Macron, who chaired an economic forum attended by more than 50 French companies, said the “heart of this visit is the strengthening of agricultural partnerships” with Angola.

France was seeking to “build a balanced and reciprocal partnership” with Angola. “This fits in with the idea I have of this economic partnership between the African continent and France,” Macron said. 

“Mindsets have changed,” he said.

France has for decades been involved in the petroleum industry in the Portuguese-speaking southern African country, which is one of the continent’s top crude producers.

Macron’s visit offered an opportunity to explore cooperation in other sectors.

The two governments penned an agreement to boost Angola’s agricultural sector, particularly “climate resilience and water security”, in addition to helping revamp coffee, soya, cotton and dairy production, among other sectors.

The goal should be to develop a “made-in-Africa strategy”, he said.

De-escalation

Before leaving Luanda, the French president thanked Lourenco for his work to restore stability to the region, highlighting his diplomatic efforts in conflict-torn eastern DRC.

He added that there are “legitimate hopes” for a de-escalation in the turbulent region.

M23 rebels have captured swathes of territory in eastern DRC since re-emerging from dormancy in late 2021, and have nearly encircled the trade hub of Goma.

The insurgency has cratered relations between the DRC and its smaller neighbour Rwanda, which Kinshasa accuses of supporting the M23.

Independent UN experts, the United States and other western countries — including France — agree with Kinshasa’s assessment, but Rwanda denies the charge.

Several officials, who requested anonymity, told AFP that an M23 delegation was present in Luanda, but did not not meet French officials.

Anti-French sentiment

Anti-French sentiment runs high in some former African colonies as the continent becomes a renewed diplomatic battleground, with Russian and Chinese influence growing.

On Thursday Macron said the era of French interference in Africa had ended and there was no desire to return to the past.

“The age of Francafrique is well over,” Macron said in Gabon’s capital Libreville, referring to the post-colonisation strategy of supporting authoritarian leaders to defend French interests.

Macron had met Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera in Gabon on Thursday.

The talks came after relations had deteriorated as Russian influence increased in Bangui and French troops left the troubled country last year.

The same day, rights groups in Congo-Brazzaville pleaded for the release of former presidential candidates Jean-Marie Michel Mokoko and Andre Okombi Salissa and asked Macron to relay their concerns to Congolese President Denis Sassou-Nguesso.

The pair were each jailed for 20 years in 2016 for endangering state security after they ran against Sassou-Nguesso in disputed presidential elections that were followed by violence.

Congo-Brazzaville’s president has ruled with an iron first for almost four decades.

Macron was to go on later Friday to neighbouring DRC, which was ruled by Belgium during the colonial era.

But there have been reservations about the visit.

Dozens of young Congolese demonstrators holding Russian flags rallied outside the French embassy in Kinshasa on Wednesday to denounce Macron’s visit.

On Thursday, 20 citizens’ movements wrote in a statement that Macron “is not welcome to the DR Congo”.

In a separate statement, some 150 NGOs demanded that Macron backs “calls for sanctions” against Rwanda, and “help the DRC organise its self-defence”.

France and Germany to host Charles III on first state visits as king

King Charles III will make his state first state visits as UK monarch when he travels to France and Germany later this month, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday.

Published: 3 March 2023 14:02 CET
The choice of the two European nations and close allies is widely seen as an attempt to build post-Brexit bridges and an acknowledgement of the affection the late Queen Elizabeth II had for France.

The visits will take place from March 26th to March 31st, ahead of the king’s coronation on May 6th.

The tour “will celebrate Britain’s relationship with France and Germany, marking our shared histories, culture and values,” the palace said.

Charles and his wife Camilla will be in France from March 26th to March 29th, and will join President Emmanuel Macron for a ceremony of remembrance and wreath laying at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

The king will make an address at the French Senate, while Camilla and the French first lady Brigitte Macron will officially open the new Manet and Degas exhibition at the Musée d’Orsay.

The royal couple will then be guests of honour at a state banquet hosted by the Macrons at the Palace of Versailles, and will also pay a visit to Bordeaux in southwestern France.

While there, Charles will “witness first-hand the devastation caused by last summer’s wildfires” on the outskirts of Bordeaux and visit an organic vineyard, the palace said.

The visit will take place shortly after a first trip to France by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on March 10th for a bilateral summit.

The trip will mark the king’s 35th official visit to France, and 29th official visit to Germany.

His mother Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by her husband Prince Philip, last undertook state visits to France and Germany in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

Elizabeth, who was a fluent French speaker, made five state visits to France during her reign, in addition to numerous private visits.

Her first visit to France was in 1948 as the 22-year-old Princess Elizabeth.

In 1957, when she returned to France as queen, thousands lined the streets to cheer her as she travelled through the streets of the capital.

“Look at our Parisians, how much they love you,” president Rene Coty told her.

On her last state visit to France in 2014, she joined 1,800 World War II veterans and 18 heads of state and government, including the US and Russian presidents Barack Obama and Vladimir Putin, to mark the 70th anniversary of the Normandy landings.

A Macron aide has previously said the visit would illustrate the “age-old attachment of his country to ours, beyond Brexit.”

It would also be a sign of “family continuity, because Elizabeth II was a Francophile and a Francophone”, the aide told Le Parisien newspaper.

Macron himself paid tribute to Britain’s late monarch following her death in September 2022.

In a message to the British people, he recalled a “great head of state” and a “unique example of devotion to her people, and a very close ally”.

“With her, France and the United Kingdom shared not just an ‘entente cordiale’, but a warm, sincere and loyal partnership,” he added.

Charles will head to Berlin on March 29th, and undertake engagements there and in Brandenburg before heading to Hamburg, the palace added.

The royal couple are due to receive a ceremonial welcome by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Brandenburg Gate and will be guests of honour at a state banquet, hosted by the President and his wife.

The king will also make a speech in the German federal parliament, the Bundestag, a first for a British monarch, and will also meet refugees recently arrived from Ukraine.

